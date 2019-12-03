Image Credit:

MONDAY 2 DECEMBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

Understandably, with your ruler Mars positioned in the cautious and painstaking Scorpio, you’re facing tedious details and, often, equally tiresome individuals. Bizarrely, you’re learning a lot from both. While you may not be feeling patient, at least give it a try. What you learn will justify the effort required.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Now that your ruler Venus is positioned in your fellow earth sign of Capricorn and the most inquisitive portion of your chart, suddenly life’s more interesting. While, recently, your time has focused on obligations and keeping others happy, things are more settled. Enough that you’re now in a position to explore certain intriguing ideas

Gemini May 21 – June 20

As much as you enjoy a lively exchange of ideas, be wary of what you say, especially if you’re venturing into the realm of things you hope will work out, more than hard facts. While you, as a Gemini, will often discuss ideas in the way, others are less imaginative, and could take you seriously.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Planning ahead may be a virtue and, even more, reassuring during unsettling periods like this. Still, it’s worth bearing in mind that with the Cancer eclipsed Full Moon taking place in a little over a month’s time, there are bound to shake-ups. The more flexible your thinking and your arrangements are, the better.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Looking back on the past month or so, you achieved a great deal. It’s just most of it wasn’t on your list of things to do. In fact, little involved you at all. Still, thinking about it, what you experienced and, often, learnt during the process was fascinating then and, even now, is amazingly rewarding.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

The recent powerful link between your ruler Mercury and visionary Neptune, last Thursday, wasn’t just illuminating, you’re still being influenced by the visions it triggered. While some are just that, visions, others are ideas so beyond anything you’d imagined, nobody would blame you for regarding them as mere fantasy, nothing more.

Libra September 23 – October 22

By no means do you have any objection to unexpected offers or, better yet, exciting invitations. Yet at the moment you’re weary, tired of battling with changes that should be welcome but have seemed overwhelming. It’s true, you need a break. Withdraw quietly until you’ve managed to recover your equilibrium.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

On 20 November, when Mars, the planet of action and courage, moved into Scorpio, you began a seven-week long cycle of both questioning and action. While, in many situations you’ve known exactly what to do, in others you’ve needed to explore your options but, even more, reflect on your evolving priorities.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Although the Sagittarius New Moon took place last Tuesday, you’re still juggling the changes in existing arrangements it triggered with intriguing if unexpected ideas and offers. Tempting as it is to turn these into swift decisions, take it slowly. There’s lots more yet to learn about, explore and consider.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

You’re just beginning a thrilling, and rare, new cycle. The planet of growth, expansion and good fortune, Jupiter, is moving into Capricorn, and for a year. While what arises will, ultimately, bring amazing changes and, indeed, opportunities, they won’t necessarily be what you expected. They could, in fact, be far better than you imagined possible.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

While many plan ahead solely to organise their day, you plan for another reason. Once you know what you’ll be doing, your mind is free to roam, to explore the ideas that intrigue you and to be inspired by what you encounter. For you, this is as vital as breathing.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

It would be no surprise if you weren’t still mulling over recent discussions about matters that are rarely mentioned. The issue isn’t that they’re uninteresting but, rather, they’re tricky and there seems to be no solution. Now, however, timely changes in circumstances could lead to a breakthrough as welcome as it is unexpected.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

While every sign will be influenced by the move by your ruling planet, the fortunate Jupiter, into a new position, the fact it takes place on your birthday indicates you’re in for serious, and exciting, breakthroughs. Some may not be unexpected. However, those that mean the most could also be the least expected and, at first, the least welcome. Knowing that, explore every thought idea or offer. At minimum, you’ll learn something. But the payoff could be far better than you imagine possible.

TUESDAY 3 DECEMBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

This is one of those odd periods during which obstacles aren’t there to be overcome but, actually, are more about what you can learn from the situation or the individuals involved. True, initially, this will be irritating. But the more swiftly you begin asking questions, the faster you’ll recognise how much you’re benefitting.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

For ages you’ve intended to disentangle yourself from certain longstanding but increasingly demanding arrangements. The problem is, the individuals involved seem happy, and in fact, are unwilling to make changes. Bide your time. Within days events will give you an opportunity to begin the process of creating a little more space between you.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

As a Gemini and an air sign, you have a low boredom threshold. As a result, you’ll sometimes reorganise your day, routine or even long term plans just to add a little excitement to life. While this is natural and, in fact, healthy for you, it upsets certain individuals. The solution? Avoid even mentioning those changes.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

It’s never easy to watch others struggle with practical dilemmas you could easily remedy. Yet you’ve already discussed these, and made suggestions about what could be done. And, to your dismay, your advice has been ignored. That being the case, for now, back off. Let the individuals in question come to you.

Leo July 23 – August 22

If you’re feeling stuck in certain situations or even relationships, it’s no surprise. While you once relied on these for a sense of stability, they’re now increasingly tedious. Yet you’ve no idea what to do next. Forget about the big picture. Make a small change. That will lead to another, and more after that.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Long ago, you learnt there’s no point in arguing with those who’re so sure they’re right that they ignore even solid facts. But you can set a trap, by predicting the obvious outcome of one of their plans, allowing them to say how wrong you are, then watch your so-called predictions come true.

Libra September 23 – October 22

From your point of view, there’s a wide gulf between possible plans and a final decision. But not everybody sees it that way. In fact, certain individuals are expecting you to turn those possibilities into lasting arrangements. Don’t even discuss this. Just do what you think is best at the time.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Others say there’s little point in arguing with those who’ve already made decisions. However, in one particular situation, not only is this important, the attitude of those who’ve made commitments could undermine your plans. Winning them over will demand strategy and patience, qualities many are lacking, but which you have in abundance.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Being an optimist by nature, you’ll be confident you can juggle the new ideas or offers currently coming your way with certain longstanding arrangements. While it’s possible, the odds are good both would suffer and you’d end up exhausted. Instead, take things in stages, gradually assessing what works and what doesn’t.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

By no means do you mind change. However, you need to know why and, for you as a practical Capricorn, you’ll also want information about how you’ll benefit from the unexpected events rearranging your life. While, often, you’ll be short of facts, you’re urged to pursue even unsettling changes. You won’t regret it.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

The line between being organised yet also being inquisitive isn’t always clear. In fact, often you’ve found yourself so distracted by a new idea or intriguing individual that you’ve completely forgotten what you intended to get accomplished. Now, however, not only is such exploration vital, what you encounter could be life-changing.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Those who complain constantly are a distraction and for you, as a compassionate Pisces. Even more than that, they’re a worry. The issue isn’t what to do, but discerning between those who actually enjoying complaining and regard it as normal conversation, versus those who truly are struggling and could use your help.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

The move, by your ruler Jupiter into a new portion of your chart, and just the day before your birthday, accents spotting, and abandoning, old patterns but, even more, it’s about exploring the new and often unexpected ideas and offers coming your way. Equally, this accents your self-worth, that is, your right to pursue what excites you, but also the wise use of your resources, your money, your time, ideas and even affections. For now, explore. Life’s about discovery. Decisions can wait until you know more.

WEDNESDAY 4 DECEMBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

It’s the rare Aries who gets hung up on possessions, and in fact, if something is cluttering up your life, you can be amazingly unsentimental about getting rid of it. Now, however, you’re contending with an individual who’s decided to help with this project. Understandably, you’re aggravated. Say nothing. Just quietly disentangle yourself.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Only recently, you’ve begun to realise what once seemed stable and rewarding arrangements are becoming more demanding yet, equally, less worthwhile, and in a lot of ways. While you’ve no idea what’s needed, start by making a few changes, if only in your routine. That could make a huge difference.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

In early October, your ruler Mercury moved into the painstaking sign of Scorpio, triggering a cycle of both review and, frequently, emotional discussions with others. While this cleared the air, often they’d raise and discuss the matters in question again. This won’t have been easy but, ultimately, meant a lot to them.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

While there’s no denying the power of the recent move by the fortunate Jupiter into the partnership angle of your chart, the odds are good you’ll benefit because of others. While that might mean they’re able to fulfil longstanding promises, it’s far more likely developments will be a surprise to them and you.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Being a spontaneous and, occasionally, impulsive fire sign, when irritated you’ll sometimes have an outburst aimed at nobody. It’s more about airing your frustration. Still, others don’t realise that, and think you’re upset with them. Explain, and swiftly, that it’s not them, it’s you. Then do something unusual. Ask their advice.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet Mercury was retrograde until 20 November. However, you’re still experiencing fallout, in the form of misunderstandings that are only now coming to the surface. While these are annoying, they’re also an opportunity to review certain arrangements you’ve meant to change. The more you investigate, the more sure you’ll be the time has come.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Understandably, others expect you to be excited about recent events or offers. It’s true, these are amazing. Yet you’re overwhelmed, and need time to become accustomed to them. Worse, you’re worried others will regard you as ungrateful. All of these are the result of sheer exhaustion. Sleep. It will cure everything.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

If you’re feeling restless and intrigued by new ideas, interesting people and broadening your horizons, it’s no surprise. A few days ago the expansive Jupiter moved into the portion of you chart that’s about exactly that. For now, make a point of exploring everything that comes your way. You’ll be glad you did.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

After a demanding and, often, challenging period you must be both relieved and thrilled by the welcome events coming your way. And, understandably, you’re eager to get things moving. Take it slowly. This is only the beginning of a cycle of growth, and what’s good now is about to get a lot better.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

True, you’re beginning a cycle of exciting and, ultimately, rewarding growth. Yet, at the same time, this means leaving certain arrangements and, as much, future dreams behind you. Tempting as it is to keep these going, while exploring what’s currently coming your way, you’ll soon realise it simply isn’t possible.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Usually the influence of a planetary link is felt only days before it occurs. However, that link between the fortunate Jupiter and your ruler Uranus, on the 15th, is so powerful you may already be experiencing the thrilling encounters and unexpected events it promises. Some will seem far out. Still, explore them all.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Between now and this weekend’s clash between the Sun and your ruler Neptune, you’ll face worrying issues and, equally, talk to those whose struggles demand your attention. Urgent as these seem, check out the facts carefully before you do a thing. What you learn will be as informative as, often, it is surprising.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Being faced with dull practical facts may be unappealing. However, once you realise how informative this process will be and, as much, who you’re meeting, you’ll exchange those doubts for enthusiasm. True, often this involves unfamiliar settings or acquiring new skills. That’s the point. You’ll not only learn a lot, you’ll realise how much you enjoy ideas and encounters that broaden your horizons, as these do. That insight alone will change your perspective, priorities and ultimately, your life.

THURSDAY 5 DECEMBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

The last thing you’re in the mood to do is review your financial accounts or justify how you use the hours of your day to anybody. However, judging by the position of your ruler Mars accenting exactly such matters, not only are these inescapable, what you learn from the process could be amazingly informative.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Being ruled by the charming Venus, you’ll often go out of your way to ensure that, whatever the setting, others are comfortable and happy. While this characteristic is a virtue, in certain situations it’s also a waste of time. The individuals in question won’t notice, and their comfort isn’t your responsibility.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Tempting as it is to break away from certain increasingly restrictive arrangements, bide your time. The fact is, these are teaching you something you wouldn’t learn elsewhere. Once you’ve fully understood those lessons, not only will the situations in question vanish, you’ll use what you learnt, and in so many ways.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Most of those born under the sign of Cancer have an instinctive sense of how best to encourage others, even when setbacks seem overwhelming. The irony is, recently you’d have welcomed similar support, but it wasn’t forthcoming. In some cases, you have to ask, and your recent experience was one of them.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Everybody is always telling you that life would be simpler if you planned ahead. Actually, it would be simpler for them, but dull for you. Still, with so much change in the air, it’s worth at least exploring your options. This ensures you’ll be prepared to make the best of the coming weeks’ developments.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

You don’t think of yourself as stubborn. However, certain matters and, in fact, certain individuals have a knack for bringing out an unexpectedly rigid side of your nature. Challenging as allowing things to unfold as they are, try it. Not only will those struggles vanish, you’ll be delighted with the outcome.

Libra September 23 – October 22

The decisions you’re facing aren’t new, but you have been and remain short of facts. Part of the problem is that the plans you’re organising will influence others, and they’re getting impatient. Still, you’re better off waiting until next week, when unexpected but crucial facts are bound to come to light.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Only those who know you well are aware that the strong façade with which you face the world is protecting an inner core that is as sensitive as it is caring. Yet those who persist, and earn your trust will have a lasting friend and ally, somebody who’s always there for them.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Although you’ve accomplished masses recently, you’ve had to sidestep other ideas or offers because of time. While, obviously, you’re eager to take things further, there’s no rush. In fact, you might be better off waiting until early January, when fiery Mars’s move into Sagittarius heightens circumstances and your enthusiasm even more.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

In certain circumstances, especially with those you respect, you’ll appear to be flexible. Yet this covers up a stubborn streak that’s both a virtue but which, currently, could be a problem. True, thrilling ideas, offers or events would demand letting go, which you dread. However, it’s that, or say farewell to those dreams.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

By no means are you a control freak. You’d rather offload tedious tasks to others and, if you could trust them, leave everyday decisions to those individuals, as well. But that’s the problem. Not everybody asks the questions you would, which means, yet again, you’ll be conducting those investigations on your own.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Yet again you’re in a situation where you wish you could help, but reality says you can’t. While you’ve already explained why, the individual in question refuses to accept that. Withdrawing from these discussions, and without further explanation, may seem cruel. But you’ve no choice. Within days you’ll be glad you did.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Ordinarily, your ability to think and move swiftly is an asset. However, the presence of the fiery Mars in the most reflective part of your birthday chart, accents the need to think, if not reflect in depth, before you take action, still less commit to an idea, plan or individual. You’re beginning a new cycle, and this means recognising, and editing out, habits that are familiar but, increasingly, are narrowing your horizons. A new world awaits you. This will guide the process of discovery.

FRIDAY 6 DECEMBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

You’re restless. This isn’t just understandable, because you’ve been dealing with a series of details, matters or people who take things very seriously, there’s been little room for exploration or even having a good laugh. While you can’t avoid these matters, you can, and should, take a break. You deserve it.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

On occasion, you spot a situation in which one particular individual is being treated unfairly or somebody is being unkind. Often you’ll take action, putting things right as best you can, and usually without saying a word. In one particular case, you’re urged to discuss this first. You’ll soon learn the reason why.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Ages ago, you told a white lie. It wasn’t to benefit you, but rather your intention was to avoid discussions that would have proved embarrassing for somebody else. Now it’s come out, and you’re being blamed. Still, say nothing. The individual in question will make it up to you, and in an amazing way.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Since early October the communication planet Mercury has been positioned in the part of your chart that accents close alliances, from family to close friends or even colleagues. During this period, you’ve discussed lots of ideas and put numerous issues to rest. Tackle any that remain now, before Monday, when Mercury moves on.

Leo July 23 – August 22

It’s long been clear that eventually you’d have to focus on, then deal with, certain tedious practical matters. But something else has always come first. Now, suddenly, things are pressing. Wait for much longer and you’ll have no choice about when to deal with the matter in question, destiny will decide for you.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

For you, as a Virgo and somebody who’s happiest when your life is in order, even welcome changes can be irritating. While, obviously, you’re thrilled with the events currently taking place, you find the pace overwhelming. However, if things went more slowly, then you’d really struggle. Take them as they come.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Certain individuals are always on edge. But now they want you to make a decision and, not surprisingly, according to their plans. Obviously, for you as a Libra and somebody who prefers to weigh up the facts, then make a single, lasting plan or decision, this is impossible. Say exactly that, and nothing more.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

For ages you’ve felt you were in a rut, and changes were needed. But you haven’t known where to begin. Now, destiny’s taking a hand, in the form of unexpected offers to go new places, do new things and, possibly, rethink seemingly rock solid arrangements. At least explore these. You’ll soon learn why.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

You’re in a period of exciting turning points. Late November’s Sagittarius New Moon was pivotal. However, the rare and potentially life-changing link between your ruler Jupiter and Uranus, which is all about breakthroughs, on the 15th, will trigger completely unexpected insights. This is so powerful that some may already be coming your way.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Somebody seems to be trying to make you feel guilty. This has happened before and, mostly, you’ve been able to brush off manipulation of this nature. Now, however, the plans you’re discussing could, indeed, cause others distress. Talk this through now, frankly and from the heart. What you learn will surprise and touch you.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

During times of change and growth, such as this is, what seem like disruptive events could be breakthroughs, although in disguise. That being the case, explore everything. Ironically, what may be least promising, at least initially, could soon intrigue you and, within days, become a central part of your thinking and planning.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Appealing as the idea of a long cherished dream coming true may be, think twice before you take discussions, offers or plans to the next stage. A lot has changed since you last thought about this vision, enough you’d benefit from a top to bottom review. You’ll soon realise how wise this is.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

While you not only thrive on change, learning about new ideas and encountering new people and places are vital. Yet routine is also vital, from the way you organise your day to your approach to close relationships. Your birthday chart accents the need to alter, if not radically change, many of these. They streamline your day and life, but also prevent you even spotting stimulating new ideas or encounters. For now, say yes to everything. Eventually, you’ll conduct an edit, but for the moment, the more you experience, the better.

SATURDAY 7 DECEMBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

Somebody seems to think that you need their advice. That may be true, but as an independent-minded Aries, you prefer to search out the information you require on your own, learn what you can, then ask questions. For now, listen to others’ suggestions. It will be faster and a lot easier.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

You’re ruled by the gracious Venus, and so will do all you can to smooth out difficulties, even if that means making completely unnecessary apologies. But, you also have a stubborn streak. One that’s been triggered by the unreasonable demands of an especially irritating individual who’s demanding an apology. They won’t get it.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Understandably, you’re longing to break away from an arrangement that was once rewarding but which, with each day, is more tedious. Tempting as it is to find an excuse to disentangle yourself, do nothing. Destiny is already organising a diplomatic and dignified exit. The challenge? You must be patient.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

One particular individual seems to have decided to be in a bad mood, no matter what anybody says or, in fact, despite happy events. Tempting as it is to figure out ways to cheer them up, this glum mood is their choice. Your efforts to boost their spirits would only irritate them.

Leo July 23 – August 22

While you can’t underestimate the power of the link between your ruler the Sun and fortunate Jupiter, later this month, on the 27th, you could be focusing your attention in the wrong direction. What arises could be as unexpected as it is thrilling. That being the case, explore absolutely everything.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Long ago, you learnt there’s no point in arguing with somebody whose thinking is rigid. Yet, in a range of situations, you’ve become that person. You not only won’t consider certain changes, you’re unwilling even to discuss them. However, events will soon reveal how unwise that was. Act now. You’ll be glad you did.

Libra September 23 – October 22

In late December, your ruler Venus moved to accent issues on the domestic front. While some were nothing new, the sudden pressure you faced was as unexpected as it was worrying. Discuss situations frankly, but take your time, and make decisions when you’re ready, and not a moment before.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

If you’re feeling restless, it’s no surprise. Generally you’re cautious about making changes, especially those that would take you into unfamiliar territory. However, recent ideas or offers are too intriguing to ignore. Plunge in, learning as much as you can, yet always aware that should it seem wise, you can always pull out.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Ordinarily, you’re the first to explore new ideas, if only because you’re intrigued to learn about them. However, some will be so intriguing, that you could find yourself getting more involved than is wise. Be wary of this. In fact, if you commit out of enthusiasm, then regret it, speak up. Others will understand.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

At the moment you’re juggling a range of ideas and options, some linked to longstanding dreams, others to existing plans or projects. Yet a few are all about the future, and would mean saying farewell to past arrangements, even those you’re passionate about. The secret? Consider what you’d regret not doing.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Making decisions when circumstances themselves are unstable is tricky. Yet these shifts are all part of a cycle of growth, one that’s taking you into new territory, in terms of your own perspective and your interests. For now, explore, just for the sake of what you’ll learn. Those decisions can, and should, wait.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Sometimes obstacles are no more than that, difficulties to be overcome. However, those you’re currently facing are alerting you to problems that are both unexpected and involve issues you’re unfamiliar with. While, obviously, dealing with these will demand thought and research, what you learn will justify the effort required.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY SATURDAY

It’s time to review certain longstanding relationships and, equally, to examine what and who you put first in life. As a quick thinking fire sign, you’re expert at getting lots done, yet often move so swiftly you don’t pause to consider the wisdom of your actions. Often, the same applies to certain habits, close alliances or goals. While you can’t think these through in a day, gradually events will give you an opportunity to conduct that review. It will streamline your life and create space for new joys.

SUNDAY 8 DECEMBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

Only days ago, you were struggling to fit a range of plans, ideas and obligations into a limited period of time. This was stressful and meant making compromises. Then somebody suggested you simply delay one or two. That changed everything. Bizarrely, others were thankful, if not delighted, about your suggestion.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Sticking with the facts as you understood them, isn’t lying. Yet somebody insists it is. Waste no time explaining that, at the time, you believed they were the truth. In this case, an apology isn’t about admitting you were wrong, but acknowledging any problems they faced, and nothing more. Leave it there.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

This is a period of farewells. While in some situations, this is a relief, in others these changes are sudden, enough you wonder if somebody is upset. Yet you feel uneasy about asking. Do exactly that. Once you’ve had a discussion about the events going on in the background, you’ll understand everything.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

While Thursday’s Full Moon is bound to trigger intense feelings, they’re more about the minor irritations in the world around you and, because of that, aren’t pressing. Do what you can, but no more. Your time, thoughts and feelings are better focused on potential changes in the way or where you live or work.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Although you’d assume it’s clear that when you move into a new cycle, inevitably you must leave elements of the past behind, you still resist the idea. In fact, you’re determined to keep as much that’s familiar as you can. Give it a try. However, within days, you’ll realise it’s completely unrealistic.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Usually, you’re well aware of your tendency to be critical of others and, happily, rein in those feelings and the resulting comments. However, one particular individual isn’t just careless in a way that drives you crazy, they don’t even think about the chaos they’re causing. Speak up if you must, but they won’t listen.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Certain individuals have complained so much about the minor inconveniences that recent changes caused, you’re anxious about their reaction to yet more. However, with the actual circumstances in question shifting, everybody will be facing exactly the same changes. Yet, intriguingly, very few of these individuals moan about these twists and turns.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

You have great strength, something others admire, respect and, occasionally, can take advantage of. This is the reason you’re cautious, and allow very few to be close, and that’s only after getting to know them. Despite that, a review is timely. Certain individuals you’re keeping at a distance are worth getting to know better.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

It’s rare that you don’t speak your mind or, in pressing situations, stand your ground. However, certain tricky obligations are preventing you from being as forthright as usual. Raise these concerns, but point by point. This isn’t your usual approach to dealing with such matters but, at the moment, it’s the best.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Long ago you realised that planning ahead isn’t just wise, it streamlines your time and allows you to achieve more than tackling things at the last minute, and often in a panic. Yet with the powerful Capricorn eclipsed New Moon triggering shakeups in late December, the more flexible your schedule, and thinking, the better.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Sometimes the advice of others is worth considering. Now, however, certain well-meaning individuals are basing their guidance on the past. That would only confuse matters, because the ideas and events unfolding are so new that you’re far better off trusting your instincts n the here and now, than previous experiences.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Ordinarily, arguing with somebody who has already made a decision, would be pointless, especially if the individual in question is stubborn. Yet, now, not only are you likely to win them over, what you learn while debating the facts will be unexpectedly illuminating, and helpful both now and in the future.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY SUNDAY