Looking for an entertaining and rewarding escape from Dubai’s summer heat? Well, look no further! BurJuman Mall presents its summer campaign, live until September 4, filled with delicious street eats, exciting entertainment, themed-photo zones and a chance to win a Maldives vacation.
Summer calls for a wardrobe and home décor uplift with breezy styles to suit summer 2022 trends. What if you could spend, save and stand a chance to win an all-expense paid vacation for the family? Well, that’s exactly what BurJuman Mall is offering.
BurJuman Mall has partnered with Dnata Travel to present a sun-kissed, luxurious Maldives trip for four. Explore Dubai Summer Surprises promotions and discounts across the mall, spend Dh200 and enter a raffle draw for a chance to win.
That’s not all. Explore the vacation-themed photo opportunities spread across the mall, snap a pic or shoot a video, and share it on Instagram and TikTok, tagging @burjuman with #ChaloBurJuman for a chance to win shopping vouchers.
And since the community asked for it, BurJuman Mall’s Street Food Festival has now been extended until August 31. So get ready to fall in love again with newly introduced delicious street eats, games and activities including foosball, billiards, face painting, a slime station and more. Sway to the tunes of all-time favourites with live music on Level 3, Pavilion Garden.
So what are you waiting? This summer, Chalo BurJuman Mall, Chalo Maldives!
Details:
Spend and Win Campaign: Until September 4, 2022
Street Food Festival: Until August 31, 2022, 12pm to 10pm
Live Music: Saturdays, 6pm to 9pm
Activities for kids: Fridays, 5pm to 9pm, Saturdays and Sundays 3pm to 9pm