Wisdom tooth extraction is a surgical procedure to remove one or more wisdom teeth — the four permanent adult teeth located at the back corners of your mouth on the top and bottom.
If a wisdom tooth doesn’t have room to grow (impacted wisdom tooth), resulting in pain, infection or other dental problems, you’ll likely need to have it pulled.
Wisdom teeth, or third molars, are the last permanent teeth to appear (erupt) in the mouth. These teeth usually appear between the ages of 17 and 25. Some people never develop wisdom teeth.
Problems with impacted wisdom teeth
You’ll likely need your impacted wisdom tooth pulled if it results in problems such as:
• Pain.
• Trapping food and debris behind the wisdom tooth.
• Infection or gum disease (periodontal disease).
• Tooth decay in a partially erupted wisdom tooth.
• Damage to a nearby tooth or surrounding bone.
• Development of a fluid-filled sac (cyst) around the wisdom tooth.
• Complications with orthodontic treatments to straighten other teeth.
Risks
Most wisdom tooth extractions don’t result in long-term complications. However, removal of impacted wisdom teeth occasionally requires a surgical approach that involves making an incision in the gum tissue and removing bone.
Rarely, complications can include:
• Painful dry socket, or exposure of bone when the post-surgical blood clot is lost from the site of the surgical wound (socket).
• Infection in the socket from bacteria or trapped food particles.
• Damage to nearby teeth, nerves, jawbone or sinuses.
