UAE’s homegrown award-winning brand, Sterling Perfumes Industries unveiled the World’s Largest Perfume Wall at its premises in Dubai. The commencement of the year 2023 celebrates the 25th year of Sterling and the company had this iconic reveal to start the silver jubilee year.
The wall features 2,760 unique perfumes, each of them exclusively manufactured by Sterling since its inception in 1998. The wall is situated in Sterling’s first-ever retail store at Dubai Investment Park 2. The Perfume Palace is a store that houses all the perfumes from Sterling and its brands. The wall is a true representation of what the Fakhruddin legacy stands for and combining that with the founder, Ali Asgar Fakhruddin’s vision creates this masterpiece. The retail store houses a one-of-a-kind Coffee Lounge experience that entails a luxurious perfume-buying experience for fragrance enthusiasts.
Since its launch, several dignitaries — government entities, mega influencers, print and digital media, and radio, graced the opening of the Perfume Palace Store and the wall’s inauguration on January 12, 2023.
This wall has truly become a trademark for Sterling in its glorious 25 years and continues to garner added attention.
After an award-winning hat-trick in 2022 from three major entities in the industry in Q3 and Q4 — Future Summit Awards for Smart Innovation, Beautyworld Middle East Awards for Consumer Fragrance of the Year and Breakout Star Product of the Year and felicitation by Economic Times as Best Brands 2022, Sterling is poised to break records this year as well. The wall marks an ode to the Fakhruddin legacy and Chairman Ali Asgar Fakhruddin’s vision of what they like to refer to as The Perfume Palace.
The Chairman’s vision has no bounds, and the construction of this mega wall speaks for itself. The perfume wall is a fitting representation of the grandeur and elegance of the Fakhruddin Foundation.
The wall stands tall in Sterling’s first retail outlet highlighting all of its perfumery products with the option to buy in-store with a one-of-a-kind lounge experience. Achieving this magnitude and creating such an installation demonstrates Sterling’s limitless potential.
