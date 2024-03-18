Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Abu Dhabi

Break your fast and enjoy an elevated iftar experience, served with a side of spectacular Saadiyat Beach views. Enjoy traditional iftar dishes such as lentil or harira soup, and freshly prepared Arabic mezze including hummus moutabal, kibbeh, fatayer and tabbouleh to begin. The a la carte main selection offers everything from an Oriental mixed grill platter with shish kebab, shish taouk, lamb kofta, lamb chop, and more, or the seafood mixed grill platter featuring Moroccan-style calamari, harissa-marinated prawns, salmon, mussels and couscous. End your iftar with an array of classic Arabic desserts such as umm ali, baklawa, and muhalabia. Enjoy free-flowing Arabic drinks through the evening including laban, jallab, and kamardeen.

Price: Dh210 per person including Ramadan juices, soft drinks and water, Shisha available on request. Dh95 for children aged 6-12 years old, complimentary for children aged 5 and under.

Call: 056 660 8780, or email dining.sbgc@viyagolf.com

Hickory’s Restaurant, Yas Links Abu Dhabi

Share a lively iftar experience with picturesque views of the mangroves and early evening skyline. Begin your iftar with a trip to the bountiful buffet and choose from an array of hot and cold mezze, hearty soups, and fresh salads. For the main course, enjoy an Oriental mixed grill platter brimming with shish kebab, shish tawouk, lamb kofta and lamb chop, or the seafood mixed grill platter including harissa prawns, Moroccan-style calamari, crusted salmon, couscous, and more. Be sure to save room for dessert!

Timings: Until April 10, from sunset to 10pm

Price: Dh210 per person including Ramadan juices, soft drinks and water, shisha available on request. Dh95 for children aged 6-12 years old, complimentary for children aged 5 and under

Call: 02 404 3077, or email dining.ylad@viyagolf.com

Roots, Yas Acres Golf & Country Club

Break your fast at the family-friendly restaurant with an array of flavours, as the talented chefs present live cooking stations offering Middle Eastern shish tawook, smoky kebabs and tender lamb chops, alongside international favourites such as lasagna, pesto chicken and lamb stew. To take the hassle out of hosting iftar at home, the Roots Ramadan menu is available for dine in and takeaway.

Select your preferred dishes from the special menu in advance and let the Roots team create a bespoke hamper for you to share with friends and family in the comfort of your home (advance reservations required for gourmet iftar hampers).

Timings: Until 10 April, from sunset to 10pm

Price: Dh120 per person

Call: 050 757 4808, or email dining.yagcc@viyagolf.com

Josette, DIFC

Partake off an exquisite iftar feast that beautifully marries French culinary art with Middle Eastern flavours, while being serenaded by a dazzling, live Oud player. Each dish on the menu is carefully crafted to respect the traditions of Iftar while introducing a touch of French sophistication.

Timings: Throughout Ramadan, from sundown

Price: Dh285 per person including water, tea or coffee, mocktails and soft drinks (VAT excluded)

Call: 04 275 2522 or email reservations@josette.com

CÉ LA VI Dubai

Embark on a culinary journey marked by sophistication at CÉ LA VI Dubai. The restaurant’s Iftar experience unfolds with a rich array of offerings. Begin the journey with the captivating flavours of Date and Roasted Mushroom Soup, for the main course, savour the Grilled Giant Prawns, and conclude on a sweet note with delicious desserts.

Timings: Throughout Ramadan until 8pm

Price: Dh290 per person

Call: 04 582 6111 or email reservation-dxb@celavi.com

Banyan Tree Dubai

Embark on a curated immersive iftar journey at Alizée, and choose from 5 rotating iftar set menus, each a culinary masterpiece. With a plethora of options to select from, start the meal with an assortment of appetisers, featuring Hummus, Cheese Rokakat, Lamb Kibbeh, and Lentil Soup, paired with your choice of Ramadan juices, from the refreshing Jallab to the exotic Tamer Hindi. The main courses showcase indulgent and diverse dishes, including grilled shrimps harra, with a spicy tomato sauce, capsicum, walnuts, and coriander, the timeless classic basha W asakro, crafted with meat kibbeh, fragrant yogurt sauce and more.

A special Live BBQ station will also be available where fresh cuts of meat are spiced and grilled to perfection, allowing guests to customise their meals. The dessert selection is extensive, featuring renowned date varieties such as Khidri, Zawi, and Madjool, along with irresistible creations such as aysh al saraya, mulhalabia, and crème caramel.

Timings: Throughout Ramadan from sunset until 9pm

Price: Dh225 per person with a minimum reservation of 2 guests

Call: 04 556 6466 or email guestservice-dubai@banyantree.com

Beefbar, Turtle Lagoon, Jumeirah Al Naseem , Dubai

An exclusive iftar menu from the eatery also features Beefbar’s signature dishes, with guests getting to enjoy a 4-course sharing style menu with soup, dry fruits, a selection of starters, a selection of main courses, and a selection of desserts. In addition, several beverages are part of the menu including water, soft drinks, tea, coffee, and a special Ramadan mocktail crafted for the occasion, the Hadiqat Al Ward, made with green apple juice, lychee puree, lime juice, elderflower syrup, and then finally sprayed with rose water once served. Guests looking to visit suhour can avail of the a la carte menu until the last order at 11.30 pm during the week, and 12 am on Friday and Saturday.

Timings: 6pm to 7.30pm | 10pm to 11:30pm (last order for food on weekdays) or 10pm to 12am (last order for food on weekends)

Price: Dh250 per person

Call: 058 105 0099

Purani Dilli, Four Points by Sheraton, Shaikh Zayed Road, Dubai

The culinary team at Purani Dilli offers a lavish menu this holy month. Setting the stage for an unforgettable iftar experience, the menu brings a fusion of Mughlai and Middle Eastern flavours including the signature butter chicken, aromatic mutton rogan josh, and irresistible seekh kebabs.

Timings: From March 9 to April 8, sunset to 9pm

Price: Dh129 per person

Call: 056 414 2213

Raffles Dubai

Azur, Raffles Salon & Raffles Garden

Famous for its annual sumptuous iftar, the feast is an array of flavourful dishes crafted by Lebanese Executive Chef Hassan Abdallah and his team. Indulge in iftar favourites including hot and cold mezzeh, Arabic mixed grills, seafood stations, and home comfort dishes such as kibbeh bil laban, machboos, and warak enab with lamb chops. Satisfy your sweet tooth with delectable freshly hand-crafted Arabic desserts including umm ali, kunafa and sticky date pudding. Ramadan juices such as tamarind, Qamar Al Deen, jallab and laban ayran complementing the iftar experience.

Venue: Azur, Raffles Salon and Raffles Garden, Raffles Dubai

Date: Daily

Time: Sunset until 10pm

Price: Dh235 per person inclusive of Ramadan juices, coffee and tea | Dh285 per person for private garden cabana (minimum of four guests, including cold starts to break your fast on the table and main course from Azur buffet). Children under six years dine for free (one per paying adult) and children aged seven to 12 can avail a 50 per cent discount.

Call: 04-324 8888 or dining.dubai@raffles.com

The Royal Majlis, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai

Experience an enchanting Ramadan journey and immerse yourselves in the captivating ambiance. Amidst meticulously curated lawn and pavilion settings, discover the magic of Iftar, with culinary offerings spaning tantalizing appetisers and mouthwatering mains to delightful desserts, promising an unforgettable experience for your loved ones.

Timings: Throughout Ramadan, from sunset till 11pm

Price: Dh295 per person inclusive of food and drinks; Dh95 per child (5 to 11 years) Children under 4 years dine free. Book a table of 10, and one person dines for free

Call: 04 417 9999 or email emiratesdining@dubaigolf.com

Suhour offerings at Tocha

An engaging suhour experience awaits guests with an a la carte menu featuring culinary creations ranging from timeless Ramadan classics to international favourites. Taking place daily throughout Ramadan at Tocha’s expansive terrace, diners can complement this indulgent feast with aromatic hubbly bubbly, available in a range of flavours.

Timings: Throughout Ramadan from 9pm until 1am

Call: For more information on Banyan Tree’s iftar and suhour offerings call

04 556 6466 or email guestservice-dubai@banyantree.com

Sucre Fire Dining, DIFC

Celebrate the spirit of Ramadan with the quintessential Sucre Touch and its signature fire grilled menu. Menu highlights include spiced harira soup, smoked aubergine, cheese manakish, roasted lamb chop, and sticky toffee pudding sundae.

Timings: Throughout Ramadan, 6.45pm to 9pm

Price: Dh250 per person

Call: 04 340 0829 or visit www.sucredubai.com

Address Downtown Hotel, Dubai

Iftar Buffet at The Restaurant

Indulge in the epitome of culinary excellence this Ramadan with The Restaurant’s delectable iftar experience. With breathtaking Burj Khalifa views, The Restaurant features specially curated menus that change every day. Diners can look forward to tantalising fare including mouthwatering appetisers such as babaganoush, hummus, and sushi, to scrumptious main courses spanning samak chermoula, prawn machbous, eggplant parmesan and more. Diners can also tuck into freshly prepared Ouzi, pasta, and succulent chargrilled meats from the live stations. End this stunning feast on a high note with a tempting selection of desserts and Arabic sweets, including chocolate banoffee, mohlabia with apricot jelly, and Aaama, plus tasty Ramadan juices

Timings: Throughout Ramadan from sunset until 8.30pm

Price: Dh315 per person | Kids aged 6-12 years receive a 50 per cent discount

Call: 04 436 8888 or email dineatdowntown@addresshotels.com

Al Khaima, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai

An unforgettable iftar buffet awaits friends and family at the iconic restaurant. With different menus available through the month, start your meal with a selection of soups such as lentil, chicken, tomato and more. Delicious cold and hot mezze are on offer too including hummus, fattoush, muhammara, cheese rolls, meat sambousek and more. A variety of mixed grills such as spiced shish taouk, and soft marinated grilled lamb chops and a variety of fish dishes are available. End your Iftar experience on a sweet note, with classic Arabic desserts such as umm ali, kunafa, assorted baklawa and more.

Timings: Throughout Ramadan, sunset until 8.30pm

Price: Dh230 per person

Call: 04 316 5555 or visit www.alkhaima-dubai.com

Pincode, Dubai

Cherish Ramadan’s precious moments of togetherness over an iftar spread at the restaurant launched by famed Indian chef Kunal Kapur, with a curated menu offering traditional delights like chicken tikkas and kebabs, fused with appetisers and exotic beverages.

Timings: Throughout Ramadan

Price: Dh149 per person

Call: 04 5661424

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai

The Majlis returns to Mandarin Oriental with some sublime offerings for iftar and suhour, paying homage to the incredibly rich heritage of the UAE. Collaborating with award-winning Emirati poet, Dr Afra Atiq, the beachside resort reflects the values, stories and experiences shared by families and friends during the Holy Month. Titled Through Her Words, this poetical journey will be brought to life through contemporary art installations that will grace The Majlis throughout Ramadan.

Guests can indulge in exquisite creations while enjoying poetry readings and admiring refined calligraphy touches, making the experience a unique blend of art, cuisine, and culture. As the sun sets, guests get to enjoy the best of Middle Eastern cuisine with signature creations from Netsu by Ross Shonhan and Michelin-starred Tasca by José Avillez for both iftar and suhour. The elegant ambience will be enriched by live Arabic music of traditional oud and tablah. Guests can celebrate Ramadan surrounded by family and friends, either indoor or by the sea, on the beachside terrace.

Iftar

Timings: Served between sunset and 9pm

Price: Dh395 per person | Dh198 for children between 4–11, cmplimentary for children below 3

Suhour

Timings: Served between 10pm and 1am

Price: À la carte sharing menus from Dh350, Dh295 per person minimum spend

Call: For iftar and suhour details contact 04 777 2223 or email modub-restaurants@mohg.com

Bushra, Grosvenor House Dubai

Head in for a specially curated iftar menu this Ramadan as you break your fast with a selection of refreshing Ramadan juices and laban, as well as dates and dried fruits. Enjoy a variety of cold mezze such as fatouche salad, silky hummus Beiruti style, and Marrocan zaalouk, hot mezze like Turkish pide, sujuk beef sausages and delicious mains including mixed grills and lamb ouzi. Dessert will include traditional Arabic and Turkish delights, fresh fruit, international sweets, cakes and pastries.

Timings: Throughout Ramadan, sunset until 8.30pm

Price: Dh280 per person including a selection of Ramadan juices

Call: 04 317 6556 or www.bushra-dubai.com

Olea, Kempinski Mall of the Emirates, Dubai

Experience a memorable Ramadan dining experience at the Levantine restaurant, featuring home-cooked flavours and ingredients from the Mediterranean and Levantine countries. With a lavish iftar spread, including everything from hot and cold mezze, grilled meats, live cooking stations and irresistible Arabic desserts, guests are invited to indulge in an unforgettable iftar experience. Live music from an Oud player transports guests to an immersive Middle Eastern evening.

Timings: Throughout Ramadan, iftar is from sunset to 9pm, oud player performs from 7.15pm to 9pm

Price: Dh250 per person excluding shisha

Call: 04 341 0000 or email dining.moe@kempinski.com

Liwan, Swissotel Al Ghurair, Dubai

Executive Sous Chef Sharif Awad offers an excellent traditional iftar spread at the majlis. Starting with traditional dates and Arabic coffee as an ode to Arab traditions of hospitality, continue on to soups, hot and cold mezzeh, fresh salads and a spread of delicious main courses including local delicacies like lamb thareed, harees, mixed dolma, and ouzi. To satisfy sweet cravings, guests can enjoy a variety of desserts including homemade Arabic desserts handcrafted from age old family recipes such as luqaimat, cheese kunafa, katayef with nuts or cream, znoud el sit, date mahmoul, along with free-flowing tea, coffee and Ramadan juices.

Timings: Through Ramadan, from sunset until 9pm

Prices: Dh135 per adult and Dh69 for children between 6 to 12 years. Accor ALL members can avail a special price of Dh101 per adult, on same day bookings

Call: 04 293 3270, or email dining.alghurair@swissotel.com

O’lio, Rose Rayhaan by Rotana, Shaikh Zayed Road, Dubai

Elevate your evenings and come together with family and friends to savour a special iftar spread with a culinary expeince tnat enriches the Ramadan experience.

Timings: Throughout Ramadan

Price: Dh149 per person

Call: 04 323 0111

Wagah Border, Four Points by Sheraton Production City Dubai offers an equisite iftar spread for its patrons Image Credit:

Wagah Border, Four Points by Sheraton Production City Dubai

An exquisite iftar buffet awaits, with a harmonious blend of Arabic, Indian, and Pakistani flavours and Ramadan special drinks.

Timings: Throughout Ramadan, from sunset till 10pm

Price: Dh129 per person

Call: 058 843 8057 | Group bookings accepted

Kan Zaman Open-Air Tent, Sheraton JBR

Experience an enchanting Ramadan at the open-air tent and join for an iftar in a unique setting with international buffet, live Arabic entertainment, and live cooking stations.

Timings: Throughout Ramadan

Price: Dh199 per person for iftar offerings, inclusive of buffet and Ramadan juices

Call: 04 315 3838 or email jumeirah.restaurants@sheraton.com

Shabestan, Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek

Experience an Iftar journey at the Michelin-starred restaurant this Ramadan. Indulge in a set menu, that showcases the very best of Persian cuisine, featuring an array of traditional dishes prepared with the finest ingredients and presented with meticulous attention to detail.

Timings: Sunset until 11pm all throughout Ramadan

Price: Dh499 for 2 people; Dh599 for 3 people; Dh899 for 4 people

Call: 04 205 7033 | 056 548 8238 | email booking.diningdubaicreek@radissonblu.com | Visit https://eatapp.co/reserve/shabestan-radisson-blu-hotel-dubai-baniyas

Elevate your Ramadan dining experience with the exquisite spread at Desi Firangi including sumptuous Lucknowi chicken and mutton biryani

Desi Firangi

Elevate your Ramadan dining experience with an exquisite spread! Unwind with single combos starting at just Dh29, or share the joy with a combo for 2 at Dh79. For larger gatherings, the Combo for 4 awaits at Dh179. Dive into authenticity with our Lucknowi chicken and mutton biryani, available in 1kg, 3kg, and 5kg options. Explore a delectable array of dishes, including mutton handi, nalli nihari, butter chicken, and more. Planning an iftar gathering?

Timings: Throughout Ramadan

Call: 056 481 5786

Towers Rotana Dubai: Group offers this Ramadan

Look no further than these 2 splendid venues if you are planning to host iftar for your family, colleagues, friends or groups.

Teatro

Number of guests: 6 to 20

Setting: Private area at Teatro, where Towers Rotana iftar buffet is served

Prices for iftar buffet: Dh155 per person (regular price) | Dh132 per person for 6 to 9 guests | Dh124 per person for 10 to 20 guests

Elevate

Number of guests: 30 to 200

Setting: Iftar buffet outdoors at rooftop venue by the pool

Price: Dh155 per person

Private event

Number of guests: 30 to 120

Setting: Private iftar buffet in one of the meeting rooms

Price: Dh155 per person

Call: Contact Ghina Asana on 056 996 7697 or email ghina.asana@rotana.com

O’lio, Rose Rayhaan by Rotana

The iftar buffet is a culinary journey that is sure to enrich every diner’s experience this Ramadan.

Timings: From 6pm to 8pm

Price: Starting Dh149 per person. Special rates for groups

Call: 04 3230111

Taj Exotica Resort and Spa, Palm Dubai

Palm Kitchen

Relish in a delicious iftar buffet complemented with special Ramadan juices.

Timings: Throughout Ramadan, sunset till 10.30pm

Price: Dh215 per person

Varq

Treat loved ones to an iftar in style with a 3-course infused menu accompanied with your favourite Ramadan treats

Timings: Throughout Ramadan, sunset till 8pm

Price: Dh225 per person

Raia

Enjoy a curated 3-course suhour menu complemented with a Ramadan beverage of your choosing.

Timings: Throughout Ramadan, 10pm to 2am

Price: Dh129 per person

Call: 04 275 4444 or email restaurants.exoticadubai@tajhotels.com

Fairmont Ajman Beach Resort

The luxurious hotel is set to host unforgettable iftar and suhour experiences.Guests can experience the magical ambiance of the Al Fayruz Ramadan Outdoor Garden Tent and are presented with a variety of both traditional dishes and international cuisines. They can unwind in the exquisite tent, adorned with twinkling lights, while soaking in the breathtaking panoramic views of the waters.

Suhour timings: Throughout Ramadan, from 9pm to 2am

Price: A la carte dining

Iftar timings: Throughout Ramadan, from sunset until 8.30pm

Price: Dh189 per person inclusive of buffet, house water and Ramadan juices

Call: For bookings and reservations call 06 701 5757

Hampton By Hilton Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah

Embrace the spirit of Ramadan with special rates, inclusive of a standard room with complimentary breakfast for two adults and two children under six at Flavors Restaurant or a complimentary in-room suhour. Guests can also enjoy an additional 20 per cent discount at Karma Kafé by Buddha-Bar and CLAW BBQ RAK. Before the break of dawn, delight in a sumptuous suhoor experience with traditional Arabic cuisine, from 1 am to 4 am. As the sun sets, indulge in a special iftar buffet at Flavors Restaurant for Dh129, inclusive of soft drinks and a platter of sharing mixed grill.

Price: Starting from Dh400