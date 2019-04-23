The Infiniti QX50 harnesses the exhilarating performance of 268hp and 380nm at 4,400rpm of torque Image Credit: Supplied

The INFINITI QX50 has been attracting consumers to showrooms across the Middle East. The much-anticipated vehicle further advances INFINITI’s market-leading presence in the mid-size premium SUV segment.

The QX50 has been created to fully meet the needs of today’s premium car buyers. The QX50 introduces what is possibly the most innovative internal combustion engine on the market at this time. Considered by many industry observers the holy grail of internal combustion engines, the company’s engineers succeeded in bringing a world’s first to the market for INFINITI: variable compression technology. The VC-Turbo engine pairs the robust performance of a V6 with the fuel economy of a four-cylinder engine – transforming on demand and based on the input of the driver. Instantly adapting to their needs, the VC-Turbo lets them harness the exhilarating performance of 268hp and 380nm at 4,400 to 4,800rpm of torque.

The QX50 appeals to buyers who require the unique combination of interior space, power, efficiency, hand-crafted quality and modern design, along with effortless on-road performance.

The crossover SUV has a premium interior, with open-pore wood accents and tailored leather stitching Image Credit: Supplied

“The INFINITI QX50 has been designed, engineered and finished to complement human capability,” says Markus Leithe, Managing Director, INFINITI Middle East. “Everything about QX50 is built to amplify the driver.”

“From open-pore wood accents to the tailored leather stitching, the sophisticated surfaces and driver-focused design of the QX50’s well-appointed cabin create a personal environment every drive.”

Developed on an entirely new platform, the QX50 features the sophisticated and assuring INFINITI Intelligent All-Wheel Drive. Drive Assist technologies react instantaneously to critical driving situations, enabling them to always be in total control.

The aerodynamically efficient exterior remains true to that of the QX50 Concept and QX Sport Inspiration, bringing a fresh interpretation of INFINITI’s distinctive Powerful Elegance design language to the SUV segment.

INFINITI's signature design cues are all present in the QX50 Image Credit: Supplied

Combining a confident SUV stance with intelligent packaging and deep character lines with INFINITI signature design cues, the appearance of the QX50 highlights the influence of human artistry in the design process to emphasise the car’s premium quality.

The unrivalled interior space, artistic application of high-quality materials and advanced craftsmanship make the cabin as welcoming and comfortable as it is flexible. Driver-centric yet passenger-minded, the QX50 offers a package of technologies to enhance the driving experience, while a calm, connected and relaxing cabin features an asymmetric layout – designed to meet different needs of the driver and the passengers.

The QX50 is available across the Middle East starting at Dh171,000 for the QX50 LUXE version. Ultimate levels of comfort, design and technology can be found in the signature QX50 Autograph at Dh245,250 including VAT.