Image Credit: Snap Fitness

Launched in 2017 in Dubai, Snap Fitness is a global fitness club, which is a part of JSB Group. The gym provides MyZone heart rate monitoring and world-class equipment for functional and strength training.

Snap Fitness is currently located strategically across various locations in Dubai such as Downtown Dubai, Media City (open 24/7) and Motor City (open 24/7) and its first ladies only branch is opening soon in Rehmania Mall Sharjah.

Snap Fitness’ philosophy and what they call their ‘method’ of making members achieve their fitness goals is unique.

The brand truly believes in result-oriented programmes which revolves around the ‘4 Foundations of Fit’ — Get fitter faster; Get fit your way; Get fit when it fits and Get fit together. These are simple practical philosophies to getting fit for which we are loved and which keep us growing across the world.

In the UAE, we also stand out for offering affordable membership plans which include goal-oriented programmes, personal training and access to a range of unlimited global and home-grown group exercise classes. Our club sizes range from 500 to 700 Sqm and fits into the definition of neighborhood clubs. We also have special packages for corporates called ‘Fit for Future’, which offers tailor-made solutions to employees across organisations.

Dedicated to providing results through heart rate monitoring, functional training and strength training, Snap Fitness operates 24/7 and is strategically located. Snap Fitness also offers unlimited group classes such as yoga, Zumba, Box Fit, Cardio Groove, kickboxing, Strong Nation, Pound and much more. Each fitness centre also provides amenities such as free parking and wifi lounge for its members.

To help anyone looking to get started on their fitness journey, Snap Fitness is currently running a limited time offer of Dh1,999 for an annual membership.