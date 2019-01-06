Highlights
- Aldar joins hands with DCT to launch the Code Red Sale with discounts of up to 90% at Yas Mall, The Mall at World Trade Centre, Abu Dhabi and Al Jimi Mall
- Prizes include a Dh500,000 Gift Card at Yas Mall and multiple five-star holidays from The Mall at WTCAD
Trying to save money in 2019? You don’t have to cut back on shopping. Instead, consider the timing of your purchases. You can not only buy the items you’d want to spend on, but pay significantly less for them. And, here come the best days to score great deals on clothing, electronics and many other items on your wish list.
To offer you the top seasonal deals, Aldar Properties (Aldar) has partnered with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT) to present the Code Red Sale across all three of its malls - Yas Mall, The Mall at World Trade Centre Abu Dhabi (The Mall at WTCAD) and Al Jimi Mall in Al Ain.
Until February 5, the Code Red Sale will feature amazing discounts throughout hundreds of stores. Not only that, Aldar’s hugely popular Spend&Win competitions will give you a chance to win a grand prize of Dh500,000 at Yas Mall and multiple exotic holidays at The Mall at WTCAD.
“As this time is very popular with visiting tourists and UAE residents alike for shopping for the new year ahead, we chose to partner with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi to launch the Code Red Sale so we can offer our visitors unbeatable discounts across fashion, home and more, while also gifting an array of incredible prizes with our ever-popular Spend&Win competitions,” said Saoud Khoory, Director of Mall Operations, Aldar Properties.
With discounts ranging from 25 per cent to 90 per cent across the three malls, the Code Red Sale is definitely not to be missed! Offering a complete shopping sales experience, the sale will also feature extra-special promotions across fashion, jewellery and accessories, electronics, home décor and sporting brands. Participating brands include Debenhams, House of Fraser, Marks & Spencer, Diesel, Center Point, Home Center, Emax, and many more.
To make your time at the malls even more fulfilling, Aldar is bringing back its Spend&Win competition. Anyone who spends Dh200 in Yas Mall or The Mall at WTCAD will be automatically entered into a prize draw to win astonishing weekly prizes.
At Yas Mall, you can enter to win a prize of Dh100,000 every week, with the grand prize of a staggering Dh500,000. At The Mall at WTCAD, guests will be offered the chance to win incredible three or four night Etihad holidays for two people to exotic locations such as Seychelles, Barcelona – Spain, Phuket – Thailand, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong.
So don’t take time to ponder, head to the mall and shop for all that you need!
Learn more at https://www.yasmall.ae/en/events/code-red-sale