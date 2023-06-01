Samsonite, the world’s leading premium luggage brand, has announced one of the most talented tennis players in the world, Casper Ruud, as its global brand ambassador. As a frequent traveller, Ruud relies on having the best luggage and backpack to suit his lifestyle on and off the court, and with the innovative Proxis and Ecodiver collection he gets just that.

Samsonite, a manufacturer of high-quality luggage for over 110 years, is a market-leading brand that embodies leadership, innovation, and respect for authenticity. These are all values that Ruud shares, which is why he is so excited to endorse Samsonite brand.

“I’m playing tennis and travelling around the world for most of the year and I love it,” says Ruud. “Because of this, I need durable luggage that makes it easy for me to get around and also looks good at the same time.

“Having durable bags and suitcases that last matters to me. Quality is essential, and that is why I choose Samsonite.”

The partnership will feature Ruud using the latest backpacks and suitcases from Samsonite. He will travel with the Proxis luggage and his Ecodiver backpack and discover how they stand up to the wear and tear of life on the go as a tennis player.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ruud as one of our global brand ambassadors, as we share similar values, notably trust, resilience, and performance,” says Shaheen Jamil, CEO – Middle East, East Africa, CIS, SAARC, Samsonite. “Light, strong and more sustainable, our Proxis luggage and Ecodiver backpacks match perfectly with Ruud’s travelling experiences.”

Fully equipped for outstanding travel experiences

Unlock a new era of high-performance travelling with Proxis. The outer shells of these suitcases are made from Roxkin, an exclusive multilayered material developed by Samsonite. It bounces back into shape, offering remarkable strength, resilience and lightness. All Proxis luggage is also covered by wecare, Samsonite’s new global service plan that includes extra warranty benefits and the opportunity to recycle or repurpose a Proxis suitcase after five years of usage.

The sophisticated design of this collection resonates confidence and it is fully equipped to meet all your travel needs. Suitcases come with smooth rolling double wheels and an elongated (only on the check-in sizes) double tube pull handle to ensure effortless and stable manoeuvring when on the go. The secure locking system with an integrated TSA lock and kissing sliders safely protects your belongings during travel. Packing neatly is made easy thanks to the dividers and cross ribbons on the inside. The cabin suitcase also has an in-built USB port, dedicated power bank pouch and hidden expandability, which makes it the perfect companion for both short and longer trips.

A new standard in backpack

Ecodiver sets a new standard within Samsonite’s casual assortment. This collection combines practicality with a stylish design and was developed with special attention to security and comfort. Using recycled materials, Ecodiver perfectly matches Samsonite’s Responsible Journey commitment. The water-resistant coating makes this range the perfect choice for all outdoor adventures and endless strolling in the city.