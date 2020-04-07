Philips' VitalHealth is a cloud-based patient-centered population healthcare management platform Image Credit: supplied

As we celebrate World Health Day today, let us first thank our healthcare professionals at the forefront of providing quality care, especially now as we face the Covid-19 pandemic.

Healthcare systems are under pressure like never before, and young and old alike have never been more eager to take control of their health — evolving from passive healthcare recipients into active health consumers. Empowering people to take control of their own health is critical to transforming healthcare. Consumers are asking for it. Demographic developments demand it. And technology enables it.

Philips takes a holistic view of people’s health journeys, starting from healthy living and prevention, precision diagnosis and personalised treatment, through to care in the home, where the cycle to healthy living begins again.

Home healthcare solutions are a broad range of health services that can be provided at a patient’s home. This can be especially useful in the management of chronic diseases where a patient is enabled to lead their best possible life either through the regular use of technology support or by keeping track of their own health with the support of a connected group of physicians.

Philips has many solutions in this area including population health management systems such as VitalHealth and sleep and respiratory care such as the Respironics portfolio.

VitalHealth is a cloud-based patient-centered population healthcare management platform that allows caregivers to keep an overview of their patients and advise them individually without coming into the clinic. It also aggregates data from different information systems to provide quick insights for an entire patient population which help drive strategic decisions around improving health while reducing costs.

Philips Respironics empowers patients to rediscover confidence and the freedom to live a fulfilling life by restoring the ability to sleep and breathe naturally. Whether at home or on the go, Philips Respironics solutions makes it easy for the young and the old to take control of illnesses such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other respiratory diseases by integrating care in their everyday life.

From birth to old age, health is a state to be treasured, promoted and supported. At Philips, we believe people’s health journeys should be connected, offering seamless, integrated and highly personalised experiences. These are journeys in which people are increasingly engaged with their own health and get support from professional care teams, as and when needed, journeys in which every single bit of information adds to a greater body of knowledge that patients, their care professionals, and science and society at large can benefit from.

Health technology solutions will become increasingly personalised, adapting to people’s needs and preferences, helping them to achieve their health goals. By connecting different data points from different sources over time, we will be able to develop a true continuum of care, bridging the hospital and the home.