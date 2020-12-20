Fashionable outerwear, statement pieces and great value offers to kit out little ones

With socially distanced outdoor activities, events and festivities lined up for the holidays, it’s time to deck out your children in the latest winter fashions.

For inspiration, look no further than Babyshop, the go-to favourite for fashionable kids and discerning parents, where the winter collection is high in both the style and value stakes.

Babyshop believes that children deserve to always look and feel their best without breaking the bank, and strives to make a wardrobe upgrade possible every season. This winter is no exception, with a collection that offers the latest fashions paired with the utmost comfort, practicality and value for money.

Seasonal favourites such as graphic tees, turtle necks and polo shirts are back with a bang, along with soft fleece jackets, chic gilets, cool denim, and trendy parka and bomber jackets that are on-point for the cooler winter climes in the region.

Dresses start at a mere Dh25, while t-shirts can be picked up for a cool Dh19. Key winter statement pieces are up for grabs with prices starting at Dh59 for fleece jackets, Dh69 for gilets, and Dh99 for padded jackets. Further fab offers include a t-shirt and jogger set for Dh69, denim jeans starting at Dh45, and gorgeous knitwear from just Dh69. The collection includes all the leading and most sought-after brands including Juniors, Giggles, Eligo, Lee Cooper and Bossini, and features many of the beloved family of characters with Snoopy, Barbie and Hello Kitty all making an appearance, as well as a host of stars from the worlds of Disney, Warner Brothers and Marvel.

Whether outfitting your little ones for a socially distanced Christmas or birthday party, a staycation with extended family or a play date at the park, check out the offering at Babyshop for a guilt-free shopping spree to upgrade their winter wardrobe, guaranteed to put smiles on their faces.

As you no doubt know, Babyshop is the leading one-stop shop for all your children’s needs. So, while you’re at it, why not save time and pick up some stocking fillers on your festive wish lists, choosing from the magnificent range of toys and games available in store and online?

