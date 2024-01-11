Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort is delighted to announce an enhanced Carnival Brunch experience for 2024, promising an unforgettable weekend escape with the addition of complimentary pool and beach access. Set against the backdrop of our stunning resort, the Carnival Brunch is a culinary journey that transcends traditional dining, offering an array of international dishes meticulously crafted by our skilled chefs. From tantalising appetisers to decadent desserts, the menu is designed to tantalise your taste buds and satisfy every craving.
As you indulge in the diverse culinary offerings, immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of our Carnival-inspired setting. Adorned with colorful decor and lively entertainment, the brunch transforms into a true celebration of flavors and fun. Guests can anticipate live performances and family-friendly activities throughout the day, ensuring an immersive and joyous experience for all.
New for 2024, our Carnival Brunch now includes access to the resort's pool and private beach. Soak up the sun, take a refreshing dip in the pool, or stroll along the pristine shores – it is the perfect complement to the culinary delights on offer. This unique blend of indulgence and relaxation sets the Carnival Brunch at Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort apart as a must-attend event.
Date and time: Every Saturday, from 1pm until 4pm
For reservations call 04 315 3838
Join us at Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort and elevate your weekend with Carnival Brunch – a sensory delight of flavours, entertainment and seaside luxury.