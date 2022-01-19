Fulfillment is not attained by some action. In every stage of your life you thought, “If this happens, my life will become complete.” This thought may have come up within you. When you were a child you thought, “If I get this toy, my life will be complete.” You got that, but after three days you took it and threw it into the dustbin. Life did not attain fulfillment. When you were in school you thought that if you passed your examination, life would be complete. That happened, and still, nothing happened. Then you thought that if you complete your education, your life would be complete. That too happened. Now you thought, what is the use of all this education if you are not able to stand on your own two feet? That happened. After three months you began to think, what is the use of working like a donkey? If you get married to that man or woman who is in your heart, your life would become complete. That happened and then you know what happened!