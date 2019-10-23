Regal Plus is a great place to get authentic Indian sweets and savouries Image Credit: Supplied

Regal Plus is all set to meet the increasing demand for high-quality sweets and savories this Diwali. With outlets in Bur Dubai and Discovery Gardens, Regal Plus is well positioned to meet the demand for Diwali treats from all over the city.

A great place to get authentic mithais and lip-smacking namkeens, Regal Plus has been built up on the success of its operations, launched around three years ago, in Dubai. “We have a strong history,” says Alkesh Dedhia, Managing Director of Regal Plus. “What started in 1979 as a small, single-store business in Mumbai with a simple idea of selling great food in packed form has now grown into a leading brand with two outlets in India and two in Dubai. We supply products to almost 16 countries including the US, the UK, Singapore and Australia.

“Our Bur Dubai outlet is the preferred choice for customers when it comes to authentic Indian mithais and namkeens. The support of our regular customers and patrons has helped us to open our new branch in Discovery Gardens. With these two outlets we are ready to cater to the discerning consumers who have grown used to the taste of Regal Plus.”

Customers at Regal Plus can get a wide range of products, from the yummy snacks such as vada pav and samosa, baked farsan and namkeens to bhakhari, rotla, thepla, khakras, chaklis and namkeen. It also has a range of premium-quality sweets such as dry fruit mithais with no added sugar, milk mithais, as well as regular mithais including Bombay halwa, anjeer barfi, kesar peda, shrikand kesar, malai burfi, mango barfi, milk cake, kaju katli, kaju kesar pista roll, manpasand, puran poli, jalebis, chikkis and ladoos. It also stocks khari, toast and biscuits; pickles and chutney; and churan and mukhwas. “Our secret ingredients will always be loved,” says Dedhia. “We request our patrons to come and enjoy the taste of Mumbai in Dubai.”