Image Credit: Fakeeh University Hospital

Highlight Fakeeh University Hospital’s enhanced recovery systems have adopted personalised pre and post-operative care, anaesthesia management and more, to provide fuller and quicker recoveries for its patients

A hospital that is built in the present, keeping the future in mind and using the most advanced technologies combined with empathy – that is Fakeeh University Hospital for you.

In the current times, there is a growing need to maintain and enhance trust between patients and the hospitals. Here is one hospital, which is doing exactly that. Fakeeh University Hospital is adopting methods that are both empathetic and patient centric. In turn, benefitting the patients to recover better and faster.

Supplied

Fakeeh University Hospital understands that patients want to return home as soon as possible. With the latest medical technologies available, even patients have an expectation of shorter length of stay in a healthcare facility.

Active lifestyles and the need to recover sooner

“Ideally, personal recovery includes faster health, emotional and economic recovery as it relates to patients,” says Dr Nader Salti, Consultant General Surgeon and Chair of the Department of General Surgery, Fakeeh University Hospital. ”With advanced techniques like laparoscopic (keyhole) surgeries and utilisation of smart technology platforms, it has become possible for the hospital and the doctors to assist patients in getting back to their daily life sooner than it was earlier.”

With advanced techniques like laparoscopic (keyhole) surgeries and utilisation of smart technology platforms, it has become possible for the hospital and the doctors to assist patients in getting back to their daily life sooner than it was earlier. - Dr Nader Salti, Consultant General Surgeon and Chair of the Department of General Surgery, Fakeeh University Hospital

Dr Salti, with 23 years of experience, specialises in general and colorectal surgeries with a focus on laparoscopic (keyhole) and open abdominal procedures, and advanced wound and burn care. His treatments have helped many patients in quicker recoveries.

Most people have active lifestyles nowadays, and they wish to return and be active sooner than later.

“Patients come to us and say they wish to start going out, shop with their kids, play with their pets, by recovering faster,” says Dr Serife Simsek, Specialist Breast Surgeon at Fakeeh University Hospital. “Even after complex surgeries like mastectomies for breast cancer, our efforts are towards getting the best results for the patient in a shorter period of time, without compromising on the medical care or quality aspects.”

Even after complex surgeries like mastectomies for breast cancer, our efforts are towards getting the best results for the patient in a shorter period of time, without compromising on the medical care or quality aspects. - Dr Serife Simsek, Specialist Breast Surgeon, Fakeeh University Hospital

Dr Simsek, with 20 years of experience and has a double master’s degree from Spain and Italy. She is specialised in General Surgery, and sub-specialised in breast cancer surgery. She is among the most well-known female breast surgeons in the region for conservative and modern surgery. Her patients laud her for the highest quality of care that she provides, with the apt assistance of latest technologies available at the hospital.

The combination of an enhanced recovery system and connected care model

Fakeeh University Hospital’s enhanced recovery systems have adopted personalized pre and post-operative care, anaesthesia management, and more, to help patients recover better and faster.

By combining these systems with connected care, the hospital has brought out a beautiful fusion that can only work in the best interest of the patients.

Image Credit: Supplied

Fakeeh University Hospital’s Connected Care model ensures a seamless delivery of health services, through a perfect combination of hospital, virtual and home visits. It works by anticipating patient needs in advance and then delivers care at the comfort of the patients – be it at the hospital, or through virtual consultations or by home visitations by the doctors.

Connected Care is part of the hospital’s patient first approach. By adopting this model of delivery, the hospital is able to provide healthcare that is both, complementing and continuous.

Supplied

Home care as an extension

To extend the patient care further, Fakeeh University Hospital has put in place a robust Home Care model. It delivers well-coordinated and comprehensive medical care to individuals in the comfort of their own home. The model provides a range of healthcare and support services for patients who have acute, chronic, palliative or medical needs, 24 hours a day, with highly skilled healthcare professionals.

Not only that, the home care facilities are designed with relevant and tailor-made support services for individual patients and monitored with strict quality standards, including using only the latest software where a patient’s personal information is kept under strict confidentiality.