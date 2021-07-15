Amanjeet Singh, Owner Image Credit: Supplied

During these unprecedented times of the pandemic, people are increasingly looking for value-based meal options in the market to manage household budgets.

By observing these adverse market scenarios, we took the initiative to provide healthy, hygienic and economical value-based meals by launching the all-new food aggregator mobile application. This will act as a platform, where guests can order economical value-based meals across the region. This mobile application will be quite handy for customers.

We will be targeting almost 10–12 cuisine types and providing very economical meals to people, satisfying the necessity of their day-to-day life.

We will be soon offering healthy, hygienic daily meals under the brand name of Bowl House.

Due to the prevailing pandemic, the hotel industry has been affected. But now the whole industry is trying to bounce back to normal. And looking at the current situation, we are very optimistic as things are moving, flights are operating, tourist are coming back and the event of the year, Expo 2020 is gearing up to open doors. The whole industry is bouncing back and we are very excited for it and hopefully, this industry will thrive again and there will be a strong growth trajectory in the next few months.

We, at Pure Punjabi, Punjabi Dhaba and Go Thai, are very excited during this festive season and have come up with great offers.

Pure Punjabi and Punjabi Dhaba are two Punjabi specialty food brands, home to authentic Punjabi food served in Punjabi style, Here, lassi, served in tall glass, is very authentic and tasty. One can either order for their family and enjoy at home, or visit our restaurants to experience the true culture of Punjab.

This festive season, we have a lot to offer — party meals are available at just Dh400 for 10 to 15 people. Plus, special offers can be availed by ordering online on Punjanidhaba.ae and Purepunjabi.ae.

At Go Thai restaurant, quality, service, ambience and authenticity are combined together to the best to give a wonderful experience to our guests.

We, at Go Thai Restaurant, serve a mouth-watering selection of authentic Thai cuisine which is true to Thai culinary experience, carefully crafted and beautifully presented by an expert Thai chef.