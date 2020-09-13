This revolutionises the way coffee is made by introducing Centrifusion rotational extracti

Nespresso, the pioneer of portioned coffee, introduced the revolutionary Vertuo coffee system to the Middle East exactly one year ago. This one-touch machine offers high-quality coffee in a variety of cup sizes.

Following the global success of Vertuo, it’s quickly become a favourite here in the UAE, where more then 70 per cent of consumers prefer a large cup of coffee, often starting their day with one that is more than 200ml. With Vertuo, Middle Eastern coffee drinkers are able to enjoy large black or white coffees made at home, with the quality Nespresso is known for.

The Vertuo system revolutionises the way coffee is made by introducing Centrifusion, the unique rotational extraction technology, and a vast range of capsule sizes that together allow for different coffee styles from espresso to a large cup.

At the touch of a button, the intelligent system automatically recognises the coffee capsule through barcode technology reading and adjusting extraction parameters to create the perfect full-bodied coffee, finished with a silky and generous cream.

Vertuo also comes in three different sized capsules, creating a range of five coffee cup sizes. The largest size, Alto (414ml) offers a delicate aromatic taste to be enjoyed in a longer cup size, complementing well-balanced body and bouquet of gentle aromas of the Mug size (230mL). The Gran Lungos (150ml) offers the prolonged pleasure of an espresso, with a more subtle aftertaste and the Double Espresso (80 ml) and Espresso blends (40ml) have an intense flavour profile. The innovative Vertuo machine range and the coffees offers a variety of features, all designed to enrich the experience:

New Centrifusion extraction (rotational extraction) system helps gently and precisely brew coffee. The rotation reaches upto 7,000 rotations per minute to fully extract the coffee and dry the capsule.

Barcode reading technology that reads cup size, temperature, rotational speed, flow rate and time the water is in contact with the coffee to allow for precise extraction.

20 second pre-heating time, with a mug of coffee extracted in under 70 seconds

Adjustable cup platform for espresso, double espresso, mug and recipe glasses

Automatic off mode after nine minutes of non-use

28 coffees to suit customer preferences, including intense, mild, flavoured and decaffeinated options

5 serving sizes – Alto (414ml), Mug (230ml), Gran Lungo (150ml), Double Espresso (80ml) and Espresso (40ml)

The Nespresso Vertuo is available in three colours: white, black and silver at Nespresso boutiques and online at Ae.buynespresso.com. Prices start from Dh1,299.