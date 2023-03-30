Ramadan is the most joyful time of the year, and the most social – which means that your wardrobe is calling for some of the latest in chic, yet modest festive wear.
We still have time to stock up our festive wardrobes with clothes, shoes, and accessories to get us through all the iftars blocking our calendars for the next few days and the special occasion of Eid. We get it; festive shopping can get overwhelming.
To makes things easier for you, BurJuman Mall is now home to Max Fashion, the largest value fashion brand in the Middle East. Spread across two levels on the ground floor and level 1, the 1,760 sqm store offers fashion apparel for women, kids, men, and non-apparel offerings of footwear, accessories, and home decor.
You can scour every corner of the store to find the absolute best Ramadan 2023 collection of clothes, other accessories and home decor items. Mall customers can also explore the special seasonal collection at BurJuman Mall as Max Fashion has collaborated with Narins, @narins_beauty, a leading influencer in the region, to present fashion-savvy customers with a stylish and comfortable clothing collection.
The collection offers a wide range of options from Iftar-ready dresses, floral prints, and twirling options for women to Jacquard stripes, printed shirts, and textured T-shirts for men. In addition, the home decor category has decorative items that are perfect for the holy month.
BurJuman Mall has recently expanded its retail roster with some key store openings, including Emax, the first international store of Titan Eye+, Galadari Motor Driving Centre, The Toys Home, the second outlet of Filli Café, and more.
The mall invites fashion lovers to explore the new stores and experience the latest fashion trends at BurJuman Mall.
So don't wait! Update your wardrobe, with an array of the season’s best pieces, many made exclusively with the Holy Month in mind. Whether you’re looking for a stunner for iftar or wishing to treat yourself with a standout piece for Eid, the clothes and accessories are sure to fascinate you.
