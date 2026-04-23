Momcozy joins Limitless as Maternal Wellness Partner, advancing innovation for modern mothers

Supports Gulf News and Tristar’s event that celebrate women's leadership
Momcozy, the world's No.1 wearable breast pump brand based on Grand View Research 2024, underscored its commitment to women by taking on the role of Maternal Wellness Partner of Gulf News and Tristar’s event, Limitless: The UAE Power Women's Forum.
As an industry innovator chosen by more than five million mothers worldwide, as per Momcozy's global sales data as of December 2025, the brand offers women the support needed to balance their extraordinary professional and domestic roles. Through the sponsorship of the event that took place yesterday, as well as its full-scenario ecosystem of innovative products that help women in their pursuit of limitless possibilities, the brand reiterated its commitment to women empowerment.
The forum’s theme, Limitless, resonates deeply with Momcozy’s core mission. The brand believes a woman’s potential should not be constrained by physiological stages or societal roles. Momcozy’s presence at this premier event reflects its long-term commitment to women in the UAE. By providing a continuous support system, the brand aims to ease the balance between career and childcare, allowing women to move forward with confidence and ease.
Momcozy’s value lies in providing more than standalone devices. It offers a connected lifestyle ecosystem that supports women as they navigate both professional and family roles.
As a pioneer in the global wearable breast pump industry, Momcozy’s wearable pump series (Air 1/M9/M5 Smart) has revolutionised the daily rhythm of working mothers through lightweight and quiet designs that break free from physical constraints. This technology offers women anytime, anywhere convenience, whether during a busy office transition or a brief moment between business travels, enabling them to manage nursing needs with dignity and efficiency, maintaining greater control over their time and body.
To complement a high-efficiency nursing routine, Momcozy provides comprehensive logistical support: Portable Bottle Warmer and Cooler ensure milk quality remains uncompromised during mobile work scenarios. Meanwhile, the KleanPal Pro Bottle Washer uses automation to take repetitive household chores off a busy mother’s plate, allowing her to dedicate more energy to herself, her career, and high‑quality family interactions.
Through high‑quality baby care kits, baby sound machines, and smart baby monitors, Momcozy helps create a professional and healthy nurturing environment at home. This robust back-end support allows women leaders to focus on their professional ambitions at high-profile events like the Limitless forum, knowing that technology is helping them safeguard the warmth and safety of their homes.
Momcozy remains dedicated to reducing the barriers between traditional motherhood and professional ambition through continuous multi-category innovation. Recognising that women in the UAE are leading transformation at an unprecedented pace, Momcozy is honoured to partner with Gulf News to support an ecosystem where women can grow with confidence, define their own roles, and move forward without limits.
Momcozy's products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as Amazon, Noon, Babyshop, Mumzworld, FirstCry, and Nahdi. To learn more about Momcozy, visit www.momcozy.com
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.