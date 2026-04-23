Momcozy joins Limitless as Maternal Wellness Partner, advancing innovation for modern mothers

Momcozy, the world's No.1 wearable breast pump brand based on Grand View Research 2024, underscored its commitment to women by taking on the role of Maternal Wellness Partner of Gulf News and Tristar’s event, Limitless: The UAE Power Women's Forum.

As an industry innovator chosen by more than five million mothers worldwide, as per Momcozy's global sales data as of December 2025, the brand offers women the support needed to balance their extraordinary professional and domestic roles. Through the sponsorship of the event that took place yesterday, as well as its full-scenario ecosystem of innovative products that help women in their pursuit of limitless possibilities, the brand reiterated its commitment to women empowerment.

A shared vision: Supporting women in breaking invisible boundaries

The forum’s theme, Limitless, resonates deeply with Momcozy’s core mission. The brand believes a woman’s potential should not be constrained by physiological stages or societal roles. Momcozy’s presence at this premier event reflects its long-term commitment to women in the UAE. By providing a continuous support system, the brand aims to ease the balance between career and childcare, allowing women to move forward with confidence and ease.

An efficient lifestyle ecosystem for modern women

Momcozy’s value lies in providing more than standalone devices. It offers a connected lifestyle ecosystem that supports women as they navigate both professional and family roles.