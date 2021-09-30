James Bond embarks on yet another perilous mission, with the trusty Seamaster on his wrist

Daniel Craig, in his final portrayal of 007 in No Time to Die, wears a special Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition. Image Credit: Omega

It was way back in 1961 that producers Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman purchased the filming rights to Ian Fleming’s novels, which celebrated the adventures of immortal super-spy James Bond. Over six decades since the first Bond movie came out in 1962, the fictional action hero’s luxury accessories have exerted an enduring influence on the world of fashion and culture. The impeccably dressed, timelessly stylish secret agent lent an aura of irresistible allure to the props used in his movies that those products went on to dictate global style trends. This also applies to the watches Bond has worn in his movies.

Ever since 1995, when the Bond franchise got a reboot with Pierce Brosnan playing agent 007, Omega and its Seamaster line of diver’s watches have been the timepiece of choice in these movies. Costume designer Lindy Hemming’s choice of Omega for the hero’s wrist was fitting as the Swiss watchmaker has historical connections to the Royal Navy, in which the character of James Bond served as a Commander.

A special Seamaster

Image Credit: Omega

Now, more than 25 years later, when Daniel Craig embarks on his final portrayal of 007 in No Time to Die, Omega have come out with a special Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition, developed with input from the actor himself. Craig, who has played James Bond since 2006’s Casino Royale, is known to be a watch enthusiast and that is apparent in the suggestions he has made to make this the ultimate watch for a secret agent. The 42mm Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition is made of strong yet lightweight Grade 2 Titanium, with a brown tropical aluminium bezel ring and dial. Slightly slimmer than the standard Diver 300M models thanks to the doming of the sapphire-crystal glass, it is presented on a Grade 2 Titanium mesh bracelet with an adjustable buckle. The 007 Edition Diver is powered by Omega’s Co-Axial Master Chronometer 8806 automatic movement, which boasts the industry’s highest standards of precision, chronometric performance and magnetic resistance.

See the timepiece in action

Omega

To mark the release of the highly anticipated 007 movie on September 30, Omega has launched a television campaign to reveal 007’s timepiece in action. The TVC captures a dramatic montage of clips from James Bond’s latest mission and includes thrilling glimpses of returning 007 characters, including Q and Moneypenny, along with the new “double-O” agent, Nomi.

Of course, at the heart of the excitement is the Omega Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition. As the new commercial shows, the grade 2 titanium watch proves to be a vital companion and serves Bond with typical quality and style. Although Q has given the watch some signature modifications in No Time to Die, the real-life timepiece is now available to customers with the same inspiration, lightweight design and vintage touches.

Here is a look at the various Omega Seamaster models that Commander Bond has worn since 1995.

Goldeneye (1995): Seamaster Quartz Professional Diver 300M

Image Credit: Omega

James Bond’s association with Omega begins. When 007 is trapped in the villain’s armoured train, with the seconds ticking away before it explodes, the super spy uses the watch’s built-in laser on the bezel to cut through the steel plate, enabling him to leap free in the nick of time.

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997): Seamaster Professional Diver 300M

Image Credit: Omega

In his second adventure as James Bond, Pierce Brosnan wears the automatic chronometer version of the Seamaster Diver 300M. In the film, the timepiece is shown to incorporate a detachable remote controlled detonator.

The World is not Enough (1999): Seamaster Professional Diver 300M

When James Bond is caught in an avalanche, his life is saved by an inflatable ski jacket while his Seamaster’s LED lights bring a welcome relief in the darkness. Later, when Bond is trapped at the bottom of a nuclear bunker inspection pit, he unveils the Seamaster’s miniature grappling hook, fired by pressing the helium escape valve.

Die Another Day (2002): Seamaster Professional Diver 300M

Bond unleashes his trusty Seamaster model with two modifications: a detonator pin replacing the helium release valve, which is controlled by twisting the bezel, and a laser shooting from the crown, which is activated by pressing on the actual dial.

Casino Royale (2006): Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M

Image Credit: Omega

This watch was the first Omega worn by Daniel Craig in Casino Royale. It is a rubber-strapped, black-faced Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M Co-Axial Chronometer with a substantial 45.5mm diameter case.

Seamaster Diver 300M

This is the model worn in the first scene between James Bond and Vesper Lynd on a train. A subtle update from earlier models, and with an attractive blue dial, it catches the eye of Vesper who simply describes it as "beautiful".

Quantum of Solace (2008): Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M

Image Credit: Omega

Speeding along the shores of Lake Garda in the film's action-packed opening scene, Bond can be seen inside his Aston Martin DBS wearing this stylish model. With a cool, classic black dial and bezel, this Planet Ocean model represents a slightly slimmed down version of the traditional Bond watch.

Skyfall (2012): Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M

Worn in the action-packed film Skyfall, this Seamaster was involved in many of the most memorable scenes, including the dramatic motorbike chase through the streets of Istanbul.

Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra

Image Credit: Omega

With its blue dial and striped finish, the Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra is powered by the same incredible movement as the Planet Ocean.

Spectre (2015): Seamaster Aqua Terra

This timepiece represents a tribute to Omega’s rich maritime heritage, perfect for Bond's naval pedigree. With a sun-brushed and lacquered blue dial, this certified 41.5mm chronometer is powered by the Master Co-Axial calibre 8500.

Seamaster 300

Image Credit: Omega