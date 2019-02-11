There are memories we like to play back in our heads; memories that we will always go back to because they are precious and unforgettable. Throughout the years, we have collected keepsakes that will remind us of those beautiful times together, like the first rose he gave you, kept between the old pages of vanilla-scented books; or the photograph of that first date at the park, next to the creek that glittered like a bed of diamonds under the light of the setting sun. Surprising as it may be, there is also that first-ever bill that you paid as a married couple. You have all these mementos you hold on to because the memories they represent are the foundation of this beautiful life you have made - stone by stone, brick by brick; with hard work and a lot of love. No matter how long it has been, you never get tired; and if someone asks you if you’d do it all over again, you would say yes, and you wouldn’t even think twice. Staccato little moments that shape your relationship - here's to the moments that we make every day.