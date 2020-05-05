Al Khazna is one of the leading brands in the market under the fresh chicken category

With a vision for excellence and quality, IFFCO — established in 1975 — is an international group based in the UAE, which manufactures and markets a well-integrated range of mass-market food products, related derivatives, intermediates, and services. With a portfolio of over 80 brands, IFFCO has firmly established itself as one of the main and most diversified groups in the Middle East.

IFFCO acquired Al Khazna Farm in April 2008, a farm where the best chicken breeds are selected, raised and fed on a 100 per cent vegetarian diet, with zero antibiotic residue and hormone-free production, ensuring the delivery of safe, nutritious, and high-quality fresh chicken.

Today, Al Khazna is one of the leading brands in the market under the fresh chicken category. Al Khazna prides itself in being a pioneer in processes and new product development.

Keeping consumer requirements in mind, Al Khazna offers whole chicken, portions and pre-cut parts to cater to every need.

While commenting on the current trends in the poultry industry, Ajay Rampal, CEO, IFFCO Poultry, says, “With the current global situation, we see a change in the buying behaviour of consumers. A trend which is fast catching on is online shopping for groceries and fresh produce. Keeping this in view, we have tied up with a number of online operators, besides being present on retailers’ webstores.”

The fresh and high-quality chicken products are also daily transported to various retail outlets, hotels, catering companies, government sectors and many more locations across the UAE in its temperature-monitored vehicles. Al Khazna is certified with HACCP, ISO22000-2018, FSSC 22000-2018, Halal and ESMA certificates.

“At Al Khazna, we commit to deliver the highest quality meat from farm to fork on the same day to ensure that our consumers enjoy the exquisite taste with high nutritional value,” explains Rampal.

In a unique initiative, Al Khazna has associated with Dubai Cares this Ramadan to support the cause of child education. “We strongly believe that education is the basic right of every child,” says Rampal, adding, “With every kilo of Al Khazna product that a consumer buys, we contribute towards this cause. This platform not only gives us but also our consumers an opportunity to share and support this noble initiative.”