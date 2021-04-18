Image Credit: Supplied

Hublot reasserts its expertise in cutting-edge materials by housing its MP-11 manufacture calibre in two new exclusive cases, showcasing its scratch-resistant Magic Gold alloy and the transparency of its high-tech synthesis technology Blue Sapphire. The brand offers enthusiasts two new versions of its Big Bang MP-11 watch, an instrument with a spectacular look that reveals its seven in-line barrels – which guarantee an unrivalled power reserve of 14 days – through the open dial.

“By marrying its famous MP-11 manufacture movement, characterised by its atypical and highly visual construction, with two new materials developed by our engineers – Magic Gold and Blue Sapphire – Hublot once again brilliantly illustrates its Art of Fusion. The art of being avant-garde, different and unique,” says Ricardo Guadalupe, CEO of HUBLOT

The master of fusion has always stood out by seeking to achieve perfect alliances between movements and cases, between the mechanical hearts of its watches and their settings on the wrist. In the visionary spirit of the brand, the unorthodox concept of the MP-11 calibre, developed and manufactured entirely in Hublot’s workshops, must therefore forge an alliance with brand-new cases distinguished by their unique design and innovative materials.

This challenge has already been brilliantly met in the Big Bang MP-11 in ultra-light 3D carbon, using King Gold alloy paired with a 3D carbon bezel, in transparent sapphire, in high-tech Red Magic ceramic and most recently in green SAXEM, which is a new composite rivalling the most beautiful emeralds in colour and matching diamonds in its hardness.

Today, Hublot's story of the MP-11 calibre continues with the unveiling of two new models that are sure to make their mark.

The Big Bang MP-11 14-day power reserve Magic Gold

Image Credit: Supplied

The Big Bang MP-11 14-day power reserve Magic Gold, available as a limited edition of just 50 pieces, reinterprets the ultra-technical and contemporary design of the Big Bang case in the world's first ever version of scratch-resistant 18-carat gold, an alloy invented and patented by Hublot. To achieve this unprecedented resistance in the traditional world of precious metals, the brand's engineers have combined pure gold with boron carbide, an extremely hard high-tech ceramic.

The exclusive colour of the Magic Gold case is enhanced on the bezel of the watch, by the contrast with the six H-shaped black-coated titanium screws. The marriage of an 18-carat gold case and a black rubber strap serves as a reminder that Hublot was the first brand, in 1980, to boldly combine these two materials on the same watch, at a time when these two materials were considered to be incompatible.

The Big Bang MP-11 14-day power reserve Blue Sapphire

Image Credit: Supplied

Playing on transparency, the Big Bang MP-11 14-day power reserve Blue Sapphire, also released as a limited edition of 50 pieces, takes its radiance and inimitable colour from one of the manufactured sapphires that Hublot has developed in house. With unique knowledge and complete mastery of the industrialisation process, Hublot is able to offer sapphire in a range of innovative colours (transparent, black, blue, red, yellow and orange). The extreme hardness of the sapphire requires specific machining methods – a further challenge on this watch due to the profile of the middle and the bezel to accommodate the shape of the cylindrical barrels. The lined and structured blue rubber strap echoes the innovative colour of the sapphire case.

Seven in-line barrels for a 14-day power reserve

Magic Gold and Blue Sapphire – the two new Big Bang MP-11 models offer exclusive staging of the calibre HUB9011 manual-winding skeletonised movement, one of the jewels of the 100 per cent Hublot collection. To achieve an exceptional power reserve of two weeks, the brand has developed an original movement architecture integrating seven series-coupled barrels. The power reserve appears directly on a cylinder located to the left of the seven barrels, opposite the DAY POWER RESERVE indication in blue or gold on the anti-reflective sapphire crystal. By adopting the shape of barrels, the sapphire crystal creates a magnifying effect on this important indication.

Image Credit: Supplied

To enable energy to be transmitted between the horizontal barrel arbor and the vertical gears controlling the hour and minute display at 12 o'clock, the engineers made use of a system rarely employed in watchmaking: a 90-degree helical worm gear. To create an aesthetic balance with this helical gear, which is visible at 10 o'clock, the balance was moved on the dial side in a symmetrical position at two o'clock. Composed of 270 pieces, giving a very reasonable thickness of 10.92 mm, the HUB9011 calibre also stands out due to its patented index-assembly system, its black platinum bridges and its silicon escapement combining traditional and innovative elements.

The two new Big Bang MP-11 Magic Gold and Blue Sapphire movements are wound manually using the large fluted crown with worm screw type relief that echoes the helical gear, or an electric Torx stylus inspired by the world of motor racing.