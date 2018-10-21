IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY

Ideally, you’d like your birthday stars to reveal happiness and harmony. And while, ultimately, that’s what’s coming to you, the way events unfold won’t be clear and, in some cases, will be confusing. Tempting as it is to try to organise them so you’ll be sure what’s what, the message from the planets is to take it easy, and to trust. When everything comes together, as it will, you’ll be glad you did.

Aries March 20 – April 19

Out of character as abandoning longstanding plans or dreams that are dear to your heart may be, you’ve long felt these were more about having things your way than achieving the objective. Once you recognise that, a range of new, and more appealing, options will appear, and very soon, possibly overnight.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Between the Taurus Full Moon on Wednesday and the Sun’s encounter with your ruler Venus on Friday, this week is pivotal. While, in some cases, you’ll be clear about what’s worthwhile and what isn’t, these matters are far more complicated than you’d anticipated, and will require serious time and thought.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

For ages you’ve managed to sidestep issues that will mean facing difficult facts and, probably, necessitate very tricky discussions. However, put discussions off much longer, and either misunderstandings will grow or it will be assumed you’ve something to hide. That being the case, the sooner you address these, the better.

Cancer June 21 – July 21

After weeks of dealing with the dramas of others, you need a break. And you’re about to get it. In fact between the Sun’s move, on Tuesday, to accent life’s joys, and the Full Moon, the day after, heightening your feelings, who and what you encounter will make up for lost time.

Leo July 22 – August 22

Occasionally, you get involved in a discussion that turns into a spirited exchange of ideas. While that can be fun, at the moment the resulting verbal battles could get out of hand. That being the case, do something out of character, and think carefully about what you’re about to say before you say it.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Few things are more embarrassing than situations when you know others have their facts wrong, but where mentioning it would cause embarrassment all around. Instead of pointing out their errors, point out how wrong your own facts or beliefs were. Then say nothing more. Let them discover their errors themselves.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Dealing with the complaints of others is tedious and, even more, can be a distraction from your own obligations. Yet certain individuals are in a seriously demanding frame of mind. The trick is to acknowledge these matters but insist they be discussed in detail before anything is decided or done.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Planning ahead may be a relief, especially because it ensures you know what to expect. However, with the mighty Scorpio New Moon, on 7 November, bringing powerful insights and pivotal events, you’re better off waiting and watching to see what’s next before you even think of making plans, still less lasting decisions.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 20

Generally, you don’t mind last minute changes. But what’s taking place now is as time consuming as it is annoying. While your irritation is understandable, do a little investigation. You’ll soon realise you’re short of facts, and begin asking questions. What you learn will exchange that irritation for delight.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

While you manged to deal with the twists and turns of the past couple of weeks, you’re ready for a break. You’ll get it, but in a form so unexpected you may not recognise it right away. That being the case, explore absolutely everything that comes your way. What you learn will amaze and surprise you.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Only months ago, you’d have said you would never even consider certain changes. Yet now you’re discussing them and, even more, these are a very real possibility. That being the case, review other ideas or offers you’ve refused in the past. It might be time to reconsider those as well.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Somebody seems determined to blame you for situations that, in truth, are nobody’s fault. The real problem is that the individual in question didn’t deal with the practical side of things, so is struggling. Tempting as it is lend them a hand, once you do, they’ll expect more from you. Say a firm no now.