IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

By no means are you secretive. On the contrary, you’ve a talent for sharing intriguing elements of your life and showing interest in what others are doing, and planning. Yet, despite that, there are certain situations, problems or worries you never mention, mostly because you fear they’ll upset others. Not only are the individuals in question aware of these, they’d be delighted to listen, advise you or, possibly, help. However, they’re waiting for you to say something.

Aries March 20 – April 19

The last thing you’re in the mood for is a serious review of recent unsettling discussions. You found these as worrying as others, but can’t see any reason to dwell on them. Actually, it’s more about undoing misunderstandings. Once you’re actually talking things over, you’ll realise this review isn’t just important, it’s vital.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

While they were actually occurring, recent differences with others seemed clear cut. But now that you’re looking back on the issues in question, you’re realising the real problem was that with things moving so swiftly, nobody could have kept up with these. If there are any issues, they can be dealt with later.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

It’s not that you don’t appreciate others, what they do for you and the way certain individuals have a knack for lifting your spirits at just the right time. However, your way of expressing those feelings is sometimes so veiled in humour the meaning is lost. Say it, and say it clearly.

Cancer June 21 – July 21

Obviously, you’d like to see certain tricky issues others are struggling with discussed, dealt with and put to rest. Despite that, resist the temptation to talk things over and, even more, avoid making suggestions. These matters are far more complex that you realise. Steer clear of conversations. Ideally, in fact, you’ll ignore them.

Leo July 22 – August 22

Understanding, then dealing with, the influence of the recent clash between your ruler the Sun and Pluto, planet of power struggles but also of truth, won’t be easy. Still, what you learn in the process, about the actual situation in question and the individuals involved will more than justify the patience required.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

It’s not that you’re secretive as much as you hate wasting time on explanations that aren’t that important anyway, so tend to avoid even mentioning potentially tricky issues. Yet now you must, or those who’re also involved will be annoyed, and with good reason. Discuss your concerns frankly. They’ll understand.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Although the Libra New Moon took place nearly a week ago, you’re still weighing up certain insights, some unsettling. Urgent as decisions regarding these seem, the pace is much slower than it’s been. This is helpful, as it gives you time to reflect on your options and seriously consider your decision.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Because you sensed they were coming, you managed to turn potentially tricky issues into constructive discussions. Still, things aren’t settled and are unlikely to be for some time yet. Ideally, in fact, you’ll wait until early November’s Scorpio New Moon, with its accompanying insights, before you turn tentative plans into lasting ones.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 20

While you perfectly understand the need to be discreet, and in a number of situations, being secretive is another matter. Because you’re forthright, keeping things to yourself doesn’t come naturally. However, certain issues are so sensitive that, for now, it’s best for everybody concerned if they’re kept under wraps.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

A combination of unexpected events and seriously uncooperative individuals has taken your time and meant rethinking plans, more than once. While you may have hoped things were settled. For resolution there’ll be fallout, especially in terms of those who want to do things their way. Back off. These issues are not yours to deal with.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

There’s no denying October’s first half was as demanding as it was exciting. The only real problem is you need to catch up with your own life and obligations, and, even more, time with those you love and, equally, time to relax. Do this now, before things get busy again next week.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

As a Pisces and being somebody who’s hyper conscious of how much a tricky situation can upset others, you’re always careful what you say, and will sometimes avoid mentioning potentially troublesome issues. Normally, that’s fine. Now, however, your efforts could be viewed as deceptive. If so, clear up all the facts immediately.