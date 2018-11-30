Being a fire sign, from your perspective, life is meant to be rich in experience, exciting endeavours and plenty of rewarding encounters. However, the variety of activities you’re currently facing are very different, because they’d be taking you into what you regard as unknown territory. While you’re intrigued, you’re also anxious and wonder how you can escape. Don’t. Instead, think of those times in the past when you were similarly anxious, and how thrilling the outcome was then. It will be the same now.