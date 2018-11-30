IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY
Being a fire sign, from your perspective, life is meant to be rich in experience, exciting endeavours and plenty of rewarding encounters. However, the variety of activities you’re currently facing are very different, because they’d be taking you into what you regard as unknown territory. While you’re intrigued, you’re also anxious and wonder how you can escape. Don’t. Instead, think of those times in the past when you were similarly anxious, and how thrilling the outcome was then. It will be the same now.
Aries March 20 – April 19
Only days ago, you were debating the value of making changes in certain longstanding arrangements. It seemed a nuisance and for little benefit. Now that you’ve learnt more about how you’d profit from those changes, you realise they’re not just worth the bother, what you get will more than compensate for the effort required.
Taurus April 20 – May 20
While, obviously, the retrograde Mercury influences everybody, it’s about to move into the portion of your own chart that accents close alliances, personal or business related. This will, in turn, reveal misunderstandings, past and present. It won’t be easy but what you learn will answer numerous questions you’ve struggled with for ages.
Gemini May 21 – June 20
Over recent weeks, you’ve been asked to explain to others what you were doing and to detail your future plans. You did your best but since then, a lot has changed which, in turn, means altering those plans. Discuss this now, and frankly. Others may be upset but, once you explain the facts, they’ll understand.
Cancer June 21 – July 21
It’s the rare Cancerian who faces differences that will, inevitably be upsetting, without being concerned about the long term repercussions. Still, these have been ignored for a long time, which means those minor misunderstandings are on the verge of turning into serious issues. The sooner you discuss these, the better.
Leo July 22 – August 22
True, planning ahead makes life easier. However, with the actual circumstances you’re dealing with changing frequently, you’ve had to take each day as it comes. Now that you’ve become accustomed to this approach, you’ve discovered the freedom that comes with focus on the here and now, and nothing else.
Virgo August 23 – September 22
Yet again, you’ve been caught out by the confusion triggered by your own ruling planet, Mercury’s, retrograde cycle. You didn’t double check your facts, made an incorrect statement, and was accused of carelessness by somebody who thrives on being critical. That being the case, the less you say, the better.
Libra September 23 – October 22
Your past efforts to curb the unreliable behaviour of one particular individual have achieved nothing, so you’ve put up with them. Bizarrely, they truly don’t understand the inconvenience they’re causing. Accept them as they are or quietly end the relationship. Ironically, if you do the latter, they may finally recognise how irritating they are.
Scorpio October 23 – November 21
Powerful, and positive, as the influence of the recent links between the Sun, Mercury and the expansive Jupiter may have been, the resulting changes could seem disruptive if not worrying. While those concerns are understandable, the more you explore, and learn, the more relaxed you’ll be about the changes being discussed.
Sagittarius November 22 – December 20
If you’re bored, you’ll get restless. While, at the moment, you’ve plenty to keep you busy, you’re still experiencing unsettled feelings. That’s for a different, and very good, reason. You need a break. Get away from things for a day or even an hour. It will make a huge difference.
Capricorn December 21 – January 19
With the Sun, the retrograde Mercury and Jupiter all positioned in the most strategic portion of your chart, the emphasis is on thought over action. Frustrating as this is, the insights you gain now will serve you well when making pressing, and pivotal, decisions early in the new year.
Aquarius January 20 – February 17
Planning ahead makes life easier. Ordinarily, you do exactly that. However, currently things are so complicated that what you organise one day needs to be changed the next and reorganised the day after that. Still, this gives you a chance to rethink arrangements and experiment in a way that isn’t usually possible.
Pisces February 18 – March 19
You’ve been tolerant long enough. While you’re well aware that one particular individual is struggling with exceedingly tricky issues, recently you’ve felt they were using these as an excuse for relying on, and often blaming others, including you. They’re well aware what they’re doing. Tell them you are, too. Enough is enough.