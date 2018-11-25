IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY
It’s rare that the capacity to imagine things is spoken of as an asset. But your birthday chart not only highlights this, you’re being encouraged to focus more on what you hope will happen or even envision as opposed to practical, thought-out goals. For now, life is about who you encounter and what you discover. You can focus on the more down to earth side of things later, once you have the big picture.
Aries March 20 – April 19
Nobody would blame you for viewing recent plans as the best possible outcome, especially for a tricky situation. But suddenly new, and better, options have appeared from out of the blue. At least explore these. Once you do, you’ll realise those struggles are over, and what’s good will just get better.
Taurus April 20 – May 20
If ever there was a time when you’re better off saying ‘yes’ first and asking questions later, it’s now. True, ordinarily, that would be colossolly unwise. But as is becoming increasingly apparent, the more flexible your approach to even seemingly unrealistic changes, the more you’ll benefit, now and later.
Gemini May 21 – June 20
Only days ago you were wrestling with the unsettling feelings that came with the Gemini Full Moon, some of which seemed overwhelming. But now that a few days have passed, you realise how much you allowed your concerns or doubts to overshadow the breakthroughs these were leading to, and where they’re taking you.
Cancer June 21 – July 21
Ordinarily, you think carefully before taking a plunge into an arrangement as intriguing as it is risky. Yet deep down you’re sure that, at minimum, you’ll learn a lot. Even more, you feel that if you didn’t at least take a chance on this, you’d regret it, and for a very long time. You’re right.
Leo July 22 – August 22
There are many forms of luck, and judging by the current and coming week’s alignment of both your ruler the Sun and Mercury with fortunate Jupiter, some amazing things are coming your way. While some will be immediately recognisable for what they are, others won’t. That being the case, explore absolutely everything.
Virgo August 23 – September 22
Facts may be facts, but during periods of swift and often radical change, such as this is, even seemingly stable situations are shifting. And swiftly. This, in turn, means that what only recently were regarded as straightforward arrangements may need to be rethought, if not dramatically altered. And more than once.
Libra September 23 – October 22
Every once in a while, a situation arises that require you do the exact thing you try hardest to avoid. And that is, say or do something that will genuinely upset somebody. Yet, as has become clear, simply discussing certain increasingly pressing issues is achieving nothing. The time had come to be tough.
Scorpio October 23 – November 21
Now that the planet of opportunity, Jupiter, has moved to accent what, and who, you value in life, you’re beginning a powerful cycle of review. While, mostly, this is about discussing practical and financial matters, at long last you’ll find you’re able to understand ways you undermine achieving certain goals and objectives.
Sagittarius November 22 – December 20
As a fire sign, you learn from experience, so will often plunge into ideas or offers without asking much about them. While, usually, that works you’re urged to take things slowly and investigate in depth. With so much coming your way, it’s vital you explore every idea or offer in depth.
Capricorn December 21 – January 19
Only days ago, you were worrying about new ideas or unexpected offers, sure they would be a disappointment. While it’s true, that’s been the case in the past, with bountiful Jupiter accenting such matters, now and for the coming year, these aren’t just good. They’re about broadening your horizons, in wonderful and unexpected ways.
Aquarius January 20 – February 17
Appealing as the phrase final arrangement seems, even the simplest of plans are likely to change, and several times, before anything is settled. Irritating as these twists and turns may be at the time, each is introducing you to a new, and worthwhile, idea. The more of these you explore, the better the outcome will be.
Pisces February 18 – March 19
Certain arrangements that are so much a part of your life you rarely think about reviewing them. Individually, they’re no problem. But together they’re devouring your time, so need serious analysis. Begin with one, then move on to the next. Soon you find the process as easy as it is rewarding.