IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY
As an earth sign, you understand that change is a natural and, in fact, essential part of life. Still, you sometimes resist new ideas or seemingly disruptive changes until events force your hand. However, those indicated by your birthday chart are about much-needed breakthroughs. The problem? You’ll want proof. However, these are about, first, taking what seems a chance and, second, learning from experience. If you’re wary about plunging in, go slowly. Still, take those chances. You won’t regret it.
Aries March 20 – April 19
The arrival of your ruling planet Mars in Aries on 1 January, began the year wonderfully, and is bound to have boosted your spirits. Still, even that hasn’t given you the foresight to spot the issues you’re currently facing. You could hope things will work out. But these need attention, and now.
Taurus April 20 – May 20
After weeks of unwelcome responsibilities and sudden changes, the tide is shifting. While those changes haven’t vanished and, in fact, won’t at least now others will be shouldering most of the responsibility for them. True, they won’t always decide what you would. Still, leaving things to them will be a huge relief.
Gemini May 21 – June 20
Ordinarily you don’t object to changes. But recent sudden developments have forced those you were relying on to either alter or back out from important plans. Worrying, if not upsetting, as this seems, for now, do nothing. Back off and wait. As you learn more, you’ll be able to consider your future options.
Cancer June 21 – July 22
At the time of the Cancer Full Moon, in late December, you made a number of decisions. But, also, several remained unclear, mostly because others were unsure what they wanted to do. The recent eclipsed New Moon, which accented these alliances, indicates that events forced them to, at long last, state their intentions.
Leo July 23 – August 22
After an exciting, productive and, mostly, unpredictable month of December, it’s clear that January’s vibe is very different. While there’s still change in the air, you must carefully gather all the facts you can and, equally, ensure others are ready to commit to plans. Any less, and you’ll face endless confusion.
Virgo August 23 – September 22
Some say that ‘love makes the world go around’, but recently, you’ve had little time to think of such matters. You’ve been focusing on others’ needs, which has left little time for fun or pleasures. However, you’ve achieved far more than you realise, and can finally focus on those pleasures and joys.
Libra September 23 – October 22
You’ve a talent for confronting others without them realising it. Yet now, not only is it vital you be more forthright, you’re encouraged to make a bit of a drama of the situation. That’s the only way the individual in question will realise you’re annoyed and they must mend their ways.
Scorpio October 23 – November 21
In order to discuss the current confusing issues you’re facing, we have to go back to early November’s Scorpio New Moon. You thought discussions and decisions then put certain tricky issues to rest. They did. But times have changed, enough that these need to be revisited, and as soon as possible.
Sagittarius November 22 – December 21
Most Sagittarians are easygoing. Consequently, it takes a lot to irritate you. Yet recent developments and the actions of certain individuals have done exactly that. While you’d have every right to go on a tirade, you’re urged to discuss these with somebody you trust. There’s a lot to be learnt from these experiences.
Capricorn December 22 – January 19
Every sign was influenced by the recent eclipsed New Moon. However, the fact it was actually in Capricorn meant events weren’t just about sudden developments but, rather, vital and often long overdue changes. Unsettling if not worrying as these seem now, in retrospect you’ll recognise them as the timely breakthroughs they are.
Aquarius January 20 – February 17
If you’re feeling restless, it’s no surprise, there’s already been talk of exciting changes. While you’re intrigued, obviously you need to know more. Take it slowly. Ideally, in fact, you’ll wait to see what January’s two eclipses, on the 6th and 21st bring. Only after that will you begin seriously exploring your options.
Pisces February 18 – March 19
For weeks, you’ve politely ignored the questionable promises and commitments of certain individuals thinking that if they believed in them, you’ve no right to challenge their conviction. But now that they want you to get involved, it’s another matter. Take a strong stand, one that demands reliable facts and sensible plans.