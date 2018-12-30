Once you understand that 2019 is a year of change, you’ll stop battling to keep things as they are and follow those powerful instincts that say something new, and better, awaits you. True, what arises may not seem logical. But with the influence of the fortunate Jupiter and, Uranus, with is all about innovation, shaping those changes, the more you explore, the better. By the Pisces New Moon, on March 6, those possibilities will be clearer, although you may go through several versions before plans, and your long term future, are clear. In the meanwhile, declutter your thinking, goals and life. The lighter you’re travelling, the easier it will be to spot miraculous developments when they come your way, as they will frequently.