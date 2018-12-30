Aries March 20 – April 19
The final months of 2018 may have been frustrating. However, your ruling planet Mars’ move into Aries on January 1 — to remain until mid-February — kick-starts a year of wonderful events. What arises not only makes up for past disappointments, new ideas or exciting encounters lead to promising activities and, often, long term plans. Be bold but ensure whatever you organise is flexible, since what seems your best option could improve, often and unexpectedly, over the months. Also, balance taking chances with keeping close track of financial and practical matters, since sudden changes could mean a sudden rethink. Most of all, during 2019, ensure plans are flexible, since intriguing ideas and encounters, some that seem risky if not unlikely this year, could come together spectacularly during 2020.
Taurus April 20 – May 20
Interesting as others’ ideas and adventures may be, you like to know what to expect. Yet as you’ll have learnt between May and November of 2018, when the unpredictable Uranus visited Taurus, sudden developments can be as rewarding as they are disruptive. Remember this from March 6; Uranus returns to Taurus to remain until 2026. It kick-starts a cycle of extensive growth. Disruptive as what arises seems, each change is introducing worthwhile new places, people and ideas. While unfamiliar initially, each will add something special, if unexpected, to your life. Because this influences the world around you, the more involved you get the more you and others will both benefit from and enjoy what will prove to be a wonderfully adventurous chapter of your life.
Gemini May 21 – June 20
True, if things are too predictable, you get bored. Yet, during the first three months of 2019, even you could be overwhelmed by the seemingly ceaseless changes. However, each focuses on one particular situation and, importantly, deciding if it needs a rethink or to go. That way, when fiery Mars moves into Gemini on March 31 and kick-starts a six-week cycle of rethinking each area of your life, you’re be ready. This is thrilling and challenging, yet also timely. You’ll be clearing the way for new activities, especially out in the world. Also, you’ll be examining existing alliances, personal or business. While surprisingly challenging, it’s about be deciding what’s worth your time, effort and, possibly, heart during the year’s second half — and future, as well.
Cancer June 21 – July 22
When looking back on 2019, you’ll realise how enriching its events and encounters were. While living out its days, however, you’ll be focusing on the twists and turns, at home and out in the world, triggered by powerful eclipses in January, July and December. These shakeups will broaden your horizons via unexpected encounters, study or possibly travel. The challenge? You won’t always know how you’ll benefit until afterwards, which means acting on pure faith. Still, you’re already aware once-rewarding elements of your life need to be rethought, so this is timely. What’s more, this isn’t about a single day or decisions, but a process of discovery. Understand that, and you’ll forget about trying plan ahead and embrace life, and its twists and turns with enthusiasm.
Leo July 23 – August 22
For ages life’s been way too predictable. The dramatic changes triggered by the Leo eclipsed Full Moon on January 21 kick start a cycle of growth, in terms of activities and encounters that will take you into mid-year. Explore each — this inquisitive mood will prove helpful when events prompt unexpected changes in your work or lifestyle. And take chances. Within months, what seemed unrealistic will intrigue if not delight you. Also, focus on balancing life’s pleasures with looking after your wellbeing, physical and otherwise. Instead of making eating better or toning your body a duty, have fun — get others involved. Most of all, savour every day and month. Each will be thrilling, but when things come together until the year’s close, it will be spectacular.
Virgo August 23 – September 22
You’re practical but if things don’t happen fast enough, the impatient side of your nature can be amazingly impulsive. While, in early 2019, that fast action works, during the rest of the year’s first half, you’re urged to take it slowly. Note which activities and alliances are no longer rewarding, then seek remedies. If these work, great. If not, bide your time until mid-August when Mars, the planet of courage, ego and action, moves into Virgo for a seven week stay. Add the Virgo New Moon, on August 30, and you’ll be benefiting from new ideas, offers and, possibly, encounters. These transform your circumstances and your ideas about what’s possible. This new optimism means that once-distant dreams could soon become part of your life.
Libra September 23 – October 22
As you begin 2019, you’ll be facing disarray in a range of matters, some personal, others practical and a few involving close alliances. Discussions will lead to decisions and, often, plans or joint ventures, but with so much around you in transition, you’ll be aware these are a trial run and probably won’t last. While that’s true, you can still learn a lot from them. Equally, be conscious that your own priorities are unlikely to be clear until October 4, when dynamic Mars’ move into Libra triggers and cycle of frank discussion, planning, then action. While, as you begin this year, this may seem a long time to wait, when you learn between now and then will more than justify the patience required.
Scorpio October 23 – November 21
It’s an exciting year. What you learn and those you encounter are bound to enrich your life, and in all sorts of ways. However, with the planetary powerhouses Jupiter, last November, and Uranus, this May, both shifting their focus to new portions of your chart, the balance in your life will also shift. While this is bound to be unsettling, the Scorpio Full Moon on May 18 brings both those doubts and your feelings to a head. Use these insights to kick-start a cycle of exploration. Consider all sorts of options, some for the sheer joy of discovery. That way, when powerful Mars moves into Scorpio on November 19, and you begin a period of powerful decision-making, you’ll be well-informed and clear about your priorities.
Sagittarius November 22 – December 21
The move by your ruler Jupiter into Sagittarius in November 2018 began a year of excitement, growth and good fortune. While you’ll profit from your past efforts, offers and new ideas will appear from out of the blue. Explore whatever arises, conscious you won’t pursue everything but will learn from it all. As a quick-thinking fire sign, you’ll plunge in, confident you’ll benefit from each day’s experiences. By late August, when the powerful planetary presence in discerning Virgo clarifies what’s working and what isn’t, you’ll shed certain ventures or alliances, and focus more on others. Still, be wary of committing to far-reaching plans, simply because the foundation on which these are based is shifting — in your favour — and will continue to do so until well into 2020.
Capricorn December 22 – January 19
It’s not that you’re a control freak as much as you dislike making decisions, small or large, when short on facts. But with several areas of your life in transition, others’ circumstances shifting and the world around you changing, instead of struggling to make a single wise decision, you’re encouraged to take a chance on new ideas — if not the unknown. However, this is as much about shedding existing arrangements and plans, sometimes without being clear what’s next. In late August, worthwhile ideas or offers appear. Explore these, aware they’re but one step towards the amazing developments promised by the arrival of fortunate Jupiter into Capricorn, in early December 2019 — for a year’s stay. After that, things will come together, often as if by magic.
Aquarius January 20 – February 17
Nobody is more up to date on the latest than you as an Aquarius. Sudden changes in your own life or world are another matter. However, the move by your ruling planet, Uranus, to accent the structure of your life in March, begins an extensive cycle of growth and discovery. Disruptive as ideas, offers or events seem, explore them all. What you learn will pave the way for the increasingly unexpected yet exciting developments during 2019 and as you move into the coming years. If there’s a dream you’ve had — to travel, study, learn a new skill or resume your studies — begin now. You won’t regret it. On the contrary, things will fall into place as if it had been planned that way all along. 125
Pisces February 18 – March 19
Once you understand that 2019 is a year of change, you’ll stop battling to keep things as they are and follow those powerful instincts that say something new, and better, awaits you. True, what arises may not seem logical. But with the influence of the fortunate Jupiter and, Uranus, with is all about innovation, shaping those changes, the more you explore, the better. By the Pisces New Moon, on March 6, those possibilities will be clearer, although you may go through several versions before plans, and your long term future, are clear. In the meanwhile, declutter your thinking, goals and life. The lighter you’re travelling, the easier it will be to spot miraculous developments when they come your way, as they will frequently.