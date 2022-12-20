Penthouse.ae a luxury division of Metropolitan Premium Properties, a full-service real estate agency specializing in selling luxury properties, is listing one of Dubai’s most expensive penthouses for Dh120 million in the Jumeirah Gate Tower, at Address Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR).
Inspired by the theme of ‘La Dolce Vita,’ the ultra-luxurious 10,000 sq ft ready-to-move-in penthouse occupies floors 73-75 has four bedrooms a majlis area, a private elevator, double height ceilings and offers amazing 360-degree views of the Dubai skyline, Bluewaters, Ain Dubai, Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab as well as access to five-star amenities and facilities.
Owners of the uber-luxury penthouse will experience a unique resort-style lifestyle with 100 metres of direct beach access and the property is located a short distance to surrounding attractions, including The Beach and Dubai Marina Walk. Distinguished by its two 310-metre skyscrapers and the world’s tallest infinity pool, the iconic 77-floor project features the Hotel, the Serviced Apartment Tower, Address Residences Jumeirah Resort + Spa, Dubai, and the Residential Tower, 'The Residences Jumeirah Dubai, Managed by Address’.
“We are seeing a huge influx of ultra-high net worth investors and buyers from Europe and the CIS in the last 6-12 months who are looking for ready-to-move-in homes and driving up demand for these uber-luxury units,” said Petri Mannila, Sales Director of Penthouse.ae. “We are currently listing 10 penthouses ranging from Dh100 million up to Dh400 million in Dubai some of them ready-to-move-in and a few are to be handed over in the next year or two. The Jumeirah Gate Tower penthouse is located on the very last land plot on Jumeriah Beach Walk making it an even more strategic investment opportunity.”
Penthouse.ae recently sold a penthouse for Dh80.5 million and has closed many deals on ultra-luxury properties including Sea Mirror, Jumeirah Bay Island (Dh154 million), Six Senses Residences, Palm Jumeirah (Dh82 million), They Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences, Palm Jumeirah (Dh62.9 million), BV Residences, Island 2 (Dh50 million), Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences, Palm Jumeirah (Dh43 million), Elysian Mansions, Tilala Al Gaf (Dh41 million), Address Jumeirah Resort & SPA, JBR (Dh40 million) and a full floor in the Le Pont Building, Port de La Mer (Dh42 million).
Penthouse.ae is the ultra-luxury division of the Metropolitan Group dealing exclusively with high-net-worth individuals and offering clients a complete 360 bespoke service with discretion and confidentiality.