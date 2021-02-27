Highlights
- We are spending more hours at home than we ever expected so maintaining family harmony is easier said than done. Here’s how to make dinner a bubble of happy relaxation.
1. Let dinner be a special time of day
Amid the daily chaos, dinner should be a special time that everyone looks forward to. Involve youngsters in the preparation – whether it’s chopping veggies or laying the table. Sometimes family members might be out of the house for work or study, so an extendable INGATORP dining table can adapt to the right number.
2. Guide all eyes to a beautiful table setting
If the dinner table looks inviting with placemats, patterned napkins, a large attractive salad bowl, and elegant glassware, people will be excited about sitting down to eat. Life’s too short to save beautiful dinnerware for the weekends, make every evening meal a festive affair.
3. Don’t forget to have some fun!
Just because you’re sitting down at a dressed table doesn’t mean you can’t all have fun! Get everyone talking about their day – the ups and downs – before taking a spin on the LUSTIGT Wheel of Fortune game. Enjoy soothing background music with the ENEBY bluetooth speaker.
