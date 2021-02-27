IKEA
1. Let dinner be a special time of day

IKEA
A black, traditional style IKEA INGATORP extendable table in a dining setting for Dh995.

Amid the daily chaos, dinner should be a special time that everyone looks forward to. Involve youngsters in the preparation – whether it’s chopping veggies or laying the table. Sometimes family members might be out of the house for work or study, so an extendable INGATORP dining table can adapt to the right number.

2. Guide all eyes to a beautiful table setting

IKEA_NEW
Get a LÄTTAD place mat for Dh19

If the dinner table looks inviting with placemats, patterned napkins, a large attractive salad bowl, and elegant glassware, people will be excited about sitting down to eat. Life’s too short to save beautiful dinnerware for the weekends, make every evening meal a festive affair.

3. Don’t forget to have some fun!

IKEA
An IKEA LUSTIGT wheel of fortune game placed on a window sill for Dh99 and ENEBYBluetooth speaker for Dhs345.

Just because you’re sitting down at a dressed table doesn’t mean you can’t all have fun! Get everyone talking about their day – the ups and downs – before taking a spin on the LUSTIGT Wheel of Fortune game. Enjoy soothing background music with the ENEBY bluetooth speaker.

IKEA customers who want to revamp their dining area can enjoy 25% off on selected dining tables and chairs from 25 February to 06 March.