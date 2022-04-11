This season is the best time to find yourself a comfortable home as Al Ghurair Properties has an offer you can't resist. To make your Ramadan special, the real estate company lets you take advantage of a very exciting limited-time Ramadan deal.

Let's tell you the best part - you get up to two months rent-free. Now we're sure we got your attention, so listen on. You also get a reasonable 12-cheque payment plan with zero per cent commissions (T&C's apply) and there is an amazing discount applicable in case you opt for a one-cheque payment. It's only at the end of the contract period, that the free two-month offer will expire.

Why choose Al Ghurair Properties?

Al Ghurair Properties has always brought a pioneering spirit to the property industry, guided by a commitment to excellence. For three decades, the company has been at the forefront of real estate development in the UAE serving clients efficiently across the hospitality, residential, office, industrial and street retail, and continues to exceed expectations.

“Our team is always looking for ways to deliver an unmatched leasing experience, so we’re very proud to inaugurate the holy month of Ramadan with a special offer,” says Christopher Letoille, the company’s Head of Residential Properties. “We designed these benefits to help enrich the lives of our tenants and make our properties accessible to everyone, which is a top priority for us.”

With a mission to deliver integrated and sustainable communities that offer enriching lifestyle within urban bounds, Al Ghurair Properties aims to provide a complete solution that creates a safe and comfortable living with high standards of finishing and maintenance that are financially accessible to all social classes.

Christopher Letoille, Head of Residential Properties, Al Ghurair Properties Image Credit: Supplied

All its developments are set in neighbourhoods with easy access to all the amenities you require for a safe and comfortable living. You can enjoy a selection of studios, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments at Manazil Al Raffa 01, a luxury residential property only steps from Dubai Creek and Sharaf DG Metro Station. Or live your dream cosmopolitan lifestyle at Manazil Al Mankhool 01, a modern high-rise in the heart of Bur Dubai just minutes away from renowned retail destinations and public transportation options.

If elegance is what you crave, then go for Masaken Al Qusais is the place for you. Built with high-quality materials, every apartment features elegant wooden doors and cabinetry, durable kitchen countertops and conveniently in-built white wardrobes designed to blend into every bedroom flawlessly and with style.

If your idea of a great home is a perfect lifestyle in the heart of Dubai, the Al Ghurair Residence is the one for you. Ideally located at the bustling centre of Deira’s charming neighbourhood, it has a convenient link to Al Ghurair Centre, where you’ll be spoilt for choice with retail, dining and entertainment options.

That's not all. The Manazil Al Muraqqabat 03, designed with contemporary elegance and completed with sophisticated finishings, raises the bar for elite living in one of Dubai’s increasingly frequented and sought-after neighbourhoods, while Masaken Al Hamriya 01 homes are characterised by their contemporary and comfortable design.

Besides, there is Manazil Al Barsha 01, which has a selection of 1, 2 and 3BR apartments with unique floor plans and elegant finishes. And finally, you can make memories with your loved ones in Manazil Al Raffa 03 homes, fit with space to entertain, enjoy your day-to-day activities with ease, and grow your family in a safe, pedestrian-friendly community.

We're sure you don't have a reason to wait and ponder. Hurry up and grab the offer by logging to www.agp.rent.