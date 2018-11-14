“I found that I had gestational diabetes when I was expecting my twins about 10 years back, and was put on insulin. I thought the condition would disappear after the pregnancy and got busy with the twins, who were born prematurely. I completely forgot the fact that I had the condition until one morning, when I couldn’t clearly see small objects such as the laptop keys or mobile keys. I panicked, calling my husband to tell him that I was losing my sight. On consulting a doctor, I was diagnosed with type 1 insulin-dependent diabetes. My biggest challenge is being disciplined. I have a busy job and lifestyle, often skipping meals because of my schedules. My blood sugar levels drop when I’m in a meeting, in the car and at home, and it gets difficult to manage. I have to inject myself with medicines before every meal, usually between four to five times a day. I recently invested in a glucose-monitoring system called FreeStyle Libre, to keep track of my blood sugar levels. I now have a better understanding of my blood sugar trends as the monitor shares more data to manage it well, and also administer insulin according to my body needs.”