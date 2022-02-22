Echelon Fitness is growing its global presence by officially launching in the Middle East this month after successful launches in the UK, Germany, and France in 2021. The experience in the UAE will follow the US model, with live and on-demand programming from the studios in Chattanooga, Miami, Paris, and London, with plans to host locally in the future. The Echelon Fitness portfolio of smart fitness equipment includes bikes, treadmills, rowers and fitness mirrors. Additionally, the membership experiences offers extensive on- and off-equipment class options that are available both live and on demand through the Echelon Fit app to a worldwide audience.

“As a brand, our focus has been and continues to be accessibility to connected fitness for anybody,” says Lou Lentine, CEO and Chairman, Echelon Fitness.

“We offer the best reach of any connected fitness brand and anyone around the world is able to take advantage of our global content. Imagine family members who haven’t been able to see each other over the past few years can join a class together from across the ocean. Or, native French speakers based in Canada can access French-language content.”

In addition to the digital launch will be a dedicated Echelon space at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai, located at Jumeirah beach. Expanding on its impressive fitness offering, The Pearl Spa and Wellness is adding Echelon’s cutting-edge fitness equipment to the resort’s gym from February 2022. This gorgeous facility will provide hotel guests and members with a private, perfectly equipped space to workout, de-stress and focus on their health.

The Pearl Spa and Wellness area will include the brand’s iconic equipment and give users an interactive, immersive experience by taking part in an incredible variety of live streaming and pre-recorded programmes including yoga, HIIT, strength, boxing, core, running and cycling. Four Seasons Resort Dubai is the first hotel in the region to launch Echelon into the leisure market and provide a truly unique experience for its clients and guests.

Greg Boucher, CEO of Mefitpro, which is the exclusive distributor of Echelon Fitness in the UAE, says, “The variety of connected products Echelon Fitness is offering now in the UAE is novel and will redefine home fitness with a community approach.

“The price point to entry is very attractive and the variety of products will allow users from all income streams to be able to take up the offering. We are very proud to grow the brand in the UAE and Gulf countries.”