I wasn’t born and raised on a plant-based diet. Growing up I wanted to be a doctor but I found myself in pre-med realising that medicine was far too reactive, that we needed a more proactive approach to wellness. I decided to practice wellness through exercise and nutrition. As I immersed myself in all the science, the data and the clinical trials, I realised that if you were looking for optimum wellness, improved performance and your best chance of survival, you had to move toward a plant-based diet. I’ve been living plant-based ever since and it’s been 14, 15 years now.