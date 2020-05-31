Nyma Peracha, Co-Founder, Be More Keto, talks about how her experience with keto lifestyle

What is the food philosophy of Be More Keto? Tell us how you came up with the idea?

Be More Keto is so much more than a quick-fix, short-time diet. With so many diet fads that come and go, here at Be More Keto we wanted to create an exciting and flavourful menu to share with people. We wanted to encourage people to not only reap the rewards of ketosis but also to enjoy some meticulously created carb-free, sugar-free, gluten-free and grain-free dishes.

Having followed the keto diet myself since 2017, I’ve managed to shed all my pregnancy weight within weeks and I was convinced that this needed to be shared. I embarked on a keto journey alongside my regular fitness lifestyle and saw many mental and physical changes and I wanted to share that with others.

How does the service at Be More Keto work?

Be More Keto offers a variety of plans to cater to your personal needs. It’s not one-size-fits-all concept. Like with any other diet plans, results differ from one individual to another and Be More Keto offers customised plans to suit your requirements. We offer fresh meals delivered to your doorstep six to seven days a week with a variety of packages from biweekly to monthly.

Why should people choose Be More Keto?

Be More Keto doesn’t treat you like just another booking or customer; once you enroll or call for enquiries one of our keto coaches will get in touch for an over-the-phone consultation and briefing to support you when you decide to embark on your keto journey. Be More Keto is one of the few meal plan providers that offers 24-hour keto support for their clients via WhatsApp.

Where are your food products made?

All Be More Keto products are made in a central kitchen located in Dubai. Our meals are created fresh daily by our team. We deliver to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

What is the most special thing about your products?

Aside from our 100 per cent keto-friendly flavourful food, what really gets our clients hooked are the keto desserts and the very popular keto pizza. The menu is far from boring or plain and simple. With a variety of cuisines from Italian pizza to taco salad bowls, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

In light of the current Coronavirus crisis, did you make any changes to the way you conduct your business?

All Be More Keto products are made in a 100-per-cent sanitised and FDA-approved kitchen for our clients’ health and safety. All our staff have their temperatures checked daily and wear face masks, gloves and protective suits to ensure safety.

Recommend some of your best-selling products.

All the food we offer is ketolicious but certain dishes that really stand out are Keto Brownies, Keto Pizza, Keto Cashew Chicken, Keto Zucchini Grilled Cheese and Keto Cheesy Tacos.

