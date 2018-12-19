McWilliams said Martinez has no reason to feel guilty and has had a “particularly tough road.” All of her children have the disorder despite a 50-50 chance of inheriting the gene. And two have suffered serious brain bleeds, even though only about 10 per cent of people with HHT have brain AVMs, and many never rupture. The family’s ordeal, he added, has been exacerbated by problems with their health insurance coverage.