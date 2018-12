In 2003, Martinez, then 20, gave birth to her son Daunte. Born five weeks premature, he was otherwise healthy. Her second son, Antonio, was born in 2006. In addition to the nasal haemorrhage, she developed preeclampsia — pregnancy-induced hypertension that can be fatal if not treated. Antonio was born healthy. Three years later, she again developed preeclampsia while pregnant with her daughter, Elliyana Meade. The baby, delivered by emergency Caesarean section, was premature and spent nearly two weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit.