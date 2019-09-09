Valiant Clinic at City Walk Image Credit: Supplied

How do you determine if a child is obese?

Doctors use the standard international growth charts to evaluate a child’s Body Mass Index (BMI) in relation to his or her age and gender. Childhood obesity is defined under three categories:

• Overweight A child is considered overweight or at risk of obesity when their BMI is higher than 85 per cent of children of the same age and gender.

• Obesity This means that the child’s BMI is higher than 95 per cent of children of the same age and sex.

• Extreme obesity This occurs when a child’s BMI is higher than 99 per cent of children of the same age and gender.

How does a child become obese and what is the obesity rate worldwide?

Obesity at any age is 99.5 per cent related to the imbalance between the caloric intake and burnout. Some of the factors contributing to this health challenge are technology, changes in lifestyle, exposure to advertisements for unhealthy food and lack of awareness about the consequences of obesity among parents and children.

Obesity rates vary from country to country. In the UAE, about 40 per cent of children are above the 85th percentile BMI, which categorises them as overweight; 25 per cent are above the 95th percentile or obese; and 5 per cent of children are above the 99th percentile, which categorises them as extremely obese. The current obesity rates in the UAE are almost double the international average.

Studies have shown that childhood obesity leads to adult obesity and the risks of developing many diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart problems, asthma, liver problems, adult sexual dysfunction, back and joint problem, mood disorder and depression, plus the social stigma and lack of self-confidence. - Dr Badi Alatasi, Consultant Paediatrician, Valiant Clinic, City Walk

When should parents consult a doctor?

Parents should seek a physician’s advice during the regular check-ups of the child, where the doctor is supposed to plot the child’s growth and development on a chart to make sure they are on track. Some parents, however, need more awareness about childhood obesity. So if a paediatrician doesn’t discuss this issue, parents should enquire about it. This allows parents to track the growth progress of the child as well as their progressive weight.

Doctors, during their regular school visits, should also assess children’s growth, advising parents on how to maintain a healthy weight.

What are the consequences of childhood obesity and what other illnesses can this lead to?

Studies have shown that childhood obesity leads to adult obesity and the risks of developing many diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart problems, asthma, liver problems, adult sexual dysfunction, back and joint problem, mood disorder and depression, plus the social stigma and lack of self-confidence.

How can we prevent obesity in children?

Raising awareness about childhood obesity among parents, children and doctors is critical in combating and preventing this condition. Lifestyle modifications and teaching children to make the right choices with regard to nutrition and physical activity go a long way in reducing the risk of obesity.

Leading by example is of utmost importance as children tend to copy the behaviour of their parents, who must talk to children about the benefits of healthy food choices. Behavioural programming, where parents can target certain negative behaviours in children and apply techniques to change those behavioural patterns into positive ones can also work. Regular check-ups are vital as these help physicians identify the signs of obesity and the warning signs of associated health issues.

Dr Badi Alatasi is an American Board-Certified Consultant Paediatrician at Valiant Clinic, City Walk. Dr Alatasi has more than 20 years of experience in treating children with various disorders and illnesses. He provides patient-centred care and believes in an integrated approach to primary, secondary and chronic care as the critical success factor in developing world-class healthcare. Call 800 8254268 to book an appointment.