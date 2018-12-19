Some of the world’s top fitness and bodybuilding influencers will head to the UAE for the Muscle & Fitness Dubai show from December 20 to 22 at the Dubai Festival City Arena.
Attendees include British fitness star Simeon Panda, Korean bodybuilder Chul Soon, Pakistani bodybuilder Salman Ahmad, Swiss natural bodybuilder Nicolas Long, Colombian fitness model Julian Tanaka, American fitness model Ulisses, Austrian bodybuilder Onome Egger and Australian bodybuilder Kwame Duah.
The three-day event also includes a concert on December 21, featuring Bollywood music duo Manmeet Singh and Harmeet Singh, popularly known as the Meet Bros, and a performance by actress Nora Fatehi. Indian singer and actor Ali Quli Mirza will also perform.
Tickets to Muscle & Fitness Dubai are priced Dh75 for a single-day entry and Dh100 for a two-day entry. Concert tickets are priced separately, starting at Dh50. They are available on platinumlist.net.