Image Credit: Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City

Nothing signals the start of the weekend like a quiet meal with the family.

Long and lazy brunches for families is one of our favourite weekend activities in Dubai, especially for those with kids in tow. Early mornings may be part and parcel of parenthood, but when you can wake up a little later than usual and grab some great coffee and a delicious meal, we can’t really complain!

Now your Friday family day out is sorted! Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City has launched a new family-friendly brunch unlike any other one has experienced before in Dubai. Starting on Friday, October 1, 2021, Bytes Family Brunch will bring joy and fun-filled moments in a remarkable dining experience at Bytes Restaurant.

So every Friday from 12.30 pm to 4pm, you and your family can embark on an exciting culinary journey with a choice to dine indoors or al fresco style by the pool deck while soaking in views of the Palm Jumeirah that will surely make the most of your family time every weekend.

Image Credit: Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City

Little ones can have all the fun they want at a dedicated 400-sqm kids play area located at the Grand Ballroom, offering various scenes such as a kids’ cinema, a giant bouncing castle, face painting and balloon-bending activities, while parents can relax by the pool deck and have a good time with the uplifting live entertainment from the dynamic duo of DJ Kat Sizova and singer Alex.

Starting from only Dh249 per person, dig in an al fresco buffet of the most diverse selections of international dishes that surely will take you on an enticing culinary adventure. From the live cooking stations come mouthwatering classics such as a Cheese Raclette and Charcutier, Pasta Station, Bruschetta Bar and Two-Metre Pizza. Those craving for something hearty will get to savour a luscious Best Brunch BBQ selection from an outdoor live station including a traditional Sunday Roast Carving Corner and Crispy Lechon Belly Roll.

Image Credit: Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City

Guests can also feast on palatable Indian and Thai favourites from a dedicated hot station or a refreshing and light option with an array of Mediterranean mezze. You may also opt for a Giant Seafood Paella, made with traditional Spanish spices and the freshest seafood. Any joyful feast must end on a sweet note. Dessert options include Mövenpick Signature Ice Cream, Cinnamon Churros with Dulce De Leche Dipping and Chocolate Ganache, Berry’s Artisan Crème Waffle Station, and a delectable spread of Assorted Cakes.

Accompanying the international menu is an assortment of beverages, including a selection of house beverages.

Details:

Entertainment: Kids activities, live music from DJ Kat Sizova and singer Alex

Timings: Every Friday, 12.30pm to 4pm

Price: Dh249 per person including soft beverages; Dh349 per person including house beverages; Teenagers from 13 and above dine at Dh249; Children between 6 to 12 years dine at Dh89; Infants up to five years dine for free

Whether it’s the fab play area or the yummiest desserts, this venue has a USP for families, so let’s dive into one of the best family brunches in Dubai!

*Terms & Conditions apply.