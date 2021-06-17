Are long drawn virtual meetings and extended period of working from home, all thanks to the Covid situation, adding to your father’s scruffy look? The international grooming brand, The Art of Shaving, has the answers.
Packed with superior quality ingredients such as shea-butter and lavender that keep you cool and moisturized all through summer, The Art of Shaving’s grooming, skin- and haircare range unlocks an unmatched experience for the self-reliant guy who favours DIY grooming. From after-shave masks to body washes and overnight balms, the range comes in a variety of fragrances to ensure your dad looks good and smells great, all at the same time.
And that’s not all. The Heated Razor, another high-end shaving instrument from the brand, not only gives a silky smooth shave in a few strokes, it gives a feeling of a “Hot Towel Shave”, without having to step out of the comfort of your home.
But if your father is one of those who would appreciate the ritualistic pampering at a barbershop, The Art of Shaving’s salons across the UAE, called Brooklyn Avenue, offer an unforgettable spa-like experience.
Visit theartofshaving.ae to both stock up and for step-by-step guides and video tutorials so you can perfect your grooming routine. There’s another perk incentive – get 15 per cent discount on all products except hardware.
So what are you waiting for? Go ahead, spoil the leading man in your life this Father’s Day with gifts from The Art of Shaving, after all, he deserves the best.