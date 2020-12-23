The collection at BRANDS offers elegance and sophistication for men seeking comfortable, yet stylish clothing Image Credit: Supplied

Highlight The company positions itself as the leading affordable luxury brand in the region by providing the widest selection of high calibre formal and casual wear at affordable prices

BRANDS, a homegrown fashion brand in the UAE, continues to see a silver lining as consumers embrace a “value for money” approach amidst the pandemic. BRANDS’ extensive market presence allows them to adapt to unique consumer patterns at times of turbulence. It is not surprising that even during the pandemic, they continue to widen their consumer base by harnessing an enjoyable brand experience.

BRANDS is known for its affordable menswear collection. The company positions itself as the leading affordable luxury brand in the region by providing the widest selection of high calibre formal and casual wear at affordable prices.

The company offers six in-house brands: DKS, Jack Morgan, Francisco Tolli (in picture above), Mosaique, Binnino, and Alberto Paolucci Image Credit: Supplied

“We outperformed the market by capitalising on our strategic relationship with international manufacturers where quality is not compromised and middlemen are eliminated,” says Dorgham Shaaban, Chairman and CEO of BRANDS. “We streamline our processes and maintain an efficient in-house operation so we can work on an enviable financial position that offers us the flexibility to make our prices affordable, and in the process, enhance our market competitiveness.”

The company encompasses six in-house brands: DKS, Jack Morgan, Francisco Tolli, Mosaique, Binnino, and Alberto Paolucci.

“We design and produce DKS and Jack Morgan for the premium and luxury fashion segment. The collection offers elegance and sophistication for men seeking comfortable, yet stylish clothing,” says Shaaban. “Franciso Tolli and Mosaique are our lifestyle brands fulfilling the needs of working-class men in quest for high-quality fashion complementing their urban lifestyle. Binnino and Alberto Paolucci are curated for customers in pursuit of practical outfits which they can mix and match.”

BRANDS redefines ‘luxurious’ fashion by introducing brands that match quality and sophistication of other luxurious brands while offering lower prices than competitors Image Credit: Supplied

BRANDS redefine ‘luxurious’ fashion by introducing brands that match quality and sophistication of other luxurious brands while offering lower prices than competitors. This strategy is the company’s life-long commitment to materialise their customer’s dream for a perfect shopping experience where they can obtain optimum mix of quality and stylish products at fair prices.