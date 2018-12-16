Festive season
BurJuman celebrates the holiday season by creating a magical winter wonderland of enticing treats for children of all ages
Don’t waste one more second worrying about how you will spend fun-filled quality time with your family in Dubai this winter! BurJuman once again celebrates the holiday season by creating a magical winter wonderland experience for shoppers with its award-winning event – “A Very Brr…Juman Winter”.
Back by popular demand and bigger and better than ever, the third “A Very Brr…Juman Winter” will transport kids to a world of wonder, offering a completely new, immersive and captivating experience, with stunning seasonal décor, magical photo opportunities and loads of complimentary fun activities.
So visit BurJuman until January 10, 2019, every day from 2pm to 10pm, to soak up the joyful warmth of the festive season through winter-themed celebrations.
“With the approach of winter, there comes a special warmth we can only experience when spending quality time with our families,” said BurJuman Management. “At BurJuman, we strive to create a spectacular atmosphere to help you make unforgettable memories with your loved ones. We have received enormous interest in our winter wonderland activation over the years, and this time, we aim to take it up a notch. We invite one and all to join us with their little ones to explore A Very Brr…Juman Winter.”
Powered by the imagination of children, the festive tradition comes to life in the main atrium of the mall, calling little ones for fun and frolic in the snow at the Winter Village. It has all the markings of an adventure in the snow. The ice hockey zone will fuel the dreams of any child wanting to try their hand at the sport. They can enjoy dressing a snowman in any way they want, get immersed in the surprising snowfall, or bring out their creative side in the arts and crafts corner. There are also separate snow fight zones for kids between two to four years and four to 12 years of age, making this winter village a snowy winner for children of all ages.
Adding to the cool experience of the winter wonderland is the creation of the mall’s very own ice skating rink, located in the second atrium, opposite Matalan. The ice rink is available for kids aged four to 12 and even if your child is a little shaky on skates they’ll be taken care of. Everything on offer is free of charge as the mall doesn’t not want any child missing out on the family-friendly event.
“I like this place because it’s great fun,” says seven-year-old Aseem Basu Roy, who came to the mall with his sister Ayanna, 6. “I really like the slides because they’re cool and just fantastic.”
Ayanna too prefers the slides, particularly the massive one as “it’s big and it’s a lot of fun.”
For those who can’t go to their home countries during the festive season this is a special and a unique way to let their kids enjoy an enchanted winter wonderland, complete with snowfall.
“It’s a fantastic experience to see snow in Dubai,” says Max Northrop, who brought his son Jordan, 3, to experience the fun. “You don’t normally get to experience snowfall in Dubai. He’s having a good time here.”
“This is my first time here in BurJuman,” says Fares Khanfir, 9. “I like the ice hockey zone the best because I like to play. I also liked snow fighting.”
For seven-year-old Lulu Mdindyo, who’s here on holiday, the snow fighting zone offered a lot of excitement. “I had great fun at the snow fighting zone as I enjoyed throwing the snow around,” she says. “There are so many other things to do here such as playing ice hockey.”
It’s also the regular programmes and activities offered by BurJuman that draws many parents to get their kids regularly to the mall.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for students and children like to this to enjoy themselves,” says Dimple Asnani, who gets her daughter Ishita to BurJuman whenever they have events like this. “Burjuman has activities like this all the time, whether it is for summer or winter, and children really love it.”
If that’s not enough, you can shop for the perfect gift and festive essentials, catch the latest blockbuster movie at the 14-screen Vox Cinema complex, or explore delicious flavours from around the world at one of BurJuman’s many restaurants and expansive food court. The list of tenants continues to grow too, with Pan Emirates and JYSK to open shortly. Last but not least, do not forget to participate in the Snap, Share and Win social media competition for a chance to win your very own BurJuman teddy bear.
To know more, visit http://www.burjuman.com/ or follow @itsBurJuman on Instagram and Twitter and @BurJuman on Facebook.com.