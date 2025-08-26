Every lipstick is a lifeline with Natalys Cosmetics

In a world obsessed with the next trend, Natalys Cosmetics stands for something lasting, a beauty measured not in appearances, but in the lives it touches and the hope it creates.



That vision takes its first step in September, with the online launch of Natalys Cosmetics’ debut collection. More than a beauty line, it marks the moment her private vow becomes public, transforming personal loss into a promise of solidarity for women facing cancer.



The UAE brand Natalys Cosmetics isn’t rewriting the script through hashtags or hype, but through a question that lingers long after it’s asked:

What if a beauty product could save a life?

Natalys Cosmetics was not imagined in a boardroom, nor born from market research. It began in a hospital room, in silence, in pain and in love.

As her loved one fought cancer, Natalys Shams Eddine, the founder of Natalys Cosmetics, made a vow: if she could ever transform suffering into hope, she would. That vow became her life’s work. Today, it lives in every product she creates.

A lipstick here is never just a lipstick. A blush is never just colour. Each one carries with it a promise that every purchase will help another woman in her fight. That someone she may never meet stands with her, shoulder to shoulder. Every sale will go directly towards easing their costs, from medication and scans to hospital visits or even something as simple as a taxi ride when there is no one else to help.