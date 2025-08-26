Every lipstick is a lifeline with Natalys Cosmetics

How Natalys Cosmetics turns beauty into a lifeline for women with cancer
In a world obsessed with the next trend, Natalys Cosmetics stands for something lasting, a beauty measured not in appearances, but in the lives it touches and the hope it creates.
That vision takes its first step in September, with the online launch of Natalys Cosmetics’ debut collection. More than a beauty line, it marks the moment her private vow becomes public, transforming personal loss into a promise of solidarity for women facing cancer.
The UAE brand Natalys Cosmetics isn’t rewriting the script through hashtags or hype, but through a question that lingers long after it’s asked:
Natalys Cosmetics was not imagined in a boardroom, nor born from market research. It began in a hospital room, in silence, in pain and in love.
As her loved one fought cancer, Natalys Shams Eddine, the founder of Natalys Cosmetics, made a vow: if she could ever transform suffering into hope, she would. That vow became her life’s work. Today, it lives in every product she creates.
A lipstick here is never just a lipstick. A blush is never just colour. Each one carries with it a promise that every purchase will help another woman in her fight. That someone she may never meet stands with her, shoulder to shoulder. Every sale will go directly towards easing their costs, from medication and scans to hospital visits or even something as simple as a taxi ride when there is no one else to help.
“We’re not just reaching out, we’re standing together,” Natalys says. “This is about true solidarity, about walking beside someone when the road feels unbearable. It’s looking into their eyes and saying: I see you, I stand with you, and I will not let you walk this road alone.”
But Natalys’s vision doesn’t stop at the products. In the future, she plans to expand the mission by partnering with charities dedicated to supporting women with cancer, ensuring that every lipstick sold carries its impact even further, beyond the brand, into the hands of organisations fighting the same fight.
The products themselves are created with the same integrity as the mission. Shades are wearable and timeless. Textures are refined, designed to empower confidence. Packaging is elegant but never cold. Nothing is made for hype. “If it doesn’t serve the mission, it doesn’t belong,” she says.
Her own life reflects this balance, a career in financial services, degrees in media and business, training as a pilot, modelling part-time. She knows how to merge precision with creativity, structure with soul. Her brand carries that same duality.
Because at its heart, Natalys Cosmetics is about more than makeup. It is about the quiet rituals that carry us through our hardest days and the invisible thread that connects one woman to another.
“When I created this brand, my dream was simple; I wanted a woman to look in the mirror, feel beautiful and know she had given someone else a reason to keep going. That is beauty with purpose. That is beauty that gives back.”
Natalys Cosmetics is not here to redefine what beauty looks like. It is here to redefine what beauty does.
Because sometimes, the most beautiful thing you can wear… is the reason someone else keeps fighting.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.