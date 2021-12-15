Video Credit: Supplied

With the weather being so nice and cool, people are out and about; and there is a palpable sense of excitement – finally, it feels like a festive season is here. What better way to celebrate than getting together with friends and family?

This coming together after a long time calls for something out of the ordinary. Something a little bold and unapologetically stand out. A meet-up at your regular joints that dish out the same old fare wouldn’t do – it has to be some place special that offers something that truly stands tall.

Presenting the new Espetada Pimento Cremosa from Nando's, yet another bold and appetizing variation of its bestselling signature item – just in time for the festive season.

Featuring five chicken thighs stuffed with a delicious mixture of cream cheese, feta and mint, skewered between layers of green pepper, red onion and – wait for it – sweet PEPPADEW Piquanté peppers, the new Espetada Pimento Cremosa is sure to take your taste-buds to new heights! With its mild heat and pickled tang, the sweet and spicy PEPPADEW takes the dish to a whole new level. Basted in the Nando’s legendary PERi-PERi flavour of your choice and flame-grilled to perfection and paired with a rich roasted red pepper & PERi-butter sauce (poured over the top at the table) – all presented to you to relish.

If you are the curious and adventurous sort, you wouldn’t want to miss out.

The sweet and spicy PEPPADEW Piquanté pepper takes the dish to a whole new level Image Credit: Supplied

If you’re hanging out as a group, Espetada is still a great fit. Just go for the bigger version, Espetada a Torre, inspired by the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa – this special version is exclusive to Nando’s UAE. With nine flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken thighs with your choice of flavour coming your way, you can get the party started.

Once you start, you can’t just stop at one though. Fortunately, there’re quite a few flavours of Espetada on the menu. Take your pick from the Espetada Carnival (Stuffed with feta, crushed garlic and parsley skewered between layers of mixed peppers) or the Espetada Rustica (Sun-dried tomato skewered between layers of red onion). And of course their flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken on the bone is a must try item.

So why should you try Nando’s?

If you’re looking for chicken that is flame-grilled not fried, 24-hr marinated, fresh not frozen and basted in a unique PERi-PERi flavour with a variety of heat levels – Nando’s is for you. For those who like to read the label, their PERi-PERi sauces have no preservatives, colourants or artificial flavour and the special chilli they use exclusively (African Bird’s Eye Chilli) is grown under the warm African sun and exported around the world.

So be it a group of friends with varied tastes hanging out together or the party that includes families with young children (and even grandparents), the Nando’s menu will have something for everyone. Even the vegetarians.

Espetada starts at Dh78 with the new Pimento Cremosa costing Dh89 and the larger a Torre at Dh169.