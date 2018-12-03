“My mother, now 75, started going grey in her 20s and she never used colour. She looked incredibly glamorous. Like her, I have an under-active Thyroid and am Caucasian, so I too started greying early — in my 30s. So I was never afraid of greying and the casting now only cemented an idea that I had long been debating in my mind,” said Caroline, whose next shoots were for a top magazine in New York and a clothing brand in Dubai.