Daily horoscope for today October 23, 2025: Virgo, Leo and other sun signs

Today embarks on a day of imagination and creativity for Pisces. With the stars aligning in your favor, it's a golden opportunity to dream big and chase those aspirations that spark your soul. Whether you're inclined towards artistic ventures or looking to deepen your emotional connections, the universe is encouraging you to take the leap. Let your intuition guide you as you explore the possibilities that this day holds for you. Today, your imagination is not just a source of inspiration but your leading force. Let it guide you towards the paths less travelled.