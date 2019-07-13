Art Jameel, curator of Expo 2020 Dubai’s Sabeel 2020 initiative, has announced an open call to designers, architects, artists and other creatives based in the UAE as well as international practitioners with a strong connection to the UAE to submit designs for innovative drinking water fountains, inspired by the traditional sabeel or community drinking fountain.

The last date for submission is August 31. Up to three winning designs will be selected by the jury and each winner will receive AED 100,000. The winning designs will be developed into drinking fountains located throughout the Expo 2020 district that will be universally recognisable symbols of Expo 2020 and new icons of Dubai. The Sabeel 2020 project draws on the Expo 2020 Dubai theme of Connecting Minds, Creating the Future, and its subthemes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability, to remind us of the nature of water as a shared precious resource.

A new adventure for children at Louvre

Abu Dhabi

Louvre Abu Dhabi’s Children’s Museum has launched A Costume Adventure, an interactive adventure game inspired by the clothing portrayed in artworks from the museum’s permanent galleries. The adventure, running until May 21, 2020 includes multiple stages, each presenting a unique challenge for children aged 4 to 10 to complete through interactive digital displays. It combines education and entertainment, encouraging children and families to discover Louvre Abu Dhabi’s collection through immersive multimedia, sensory and physical experiences. For more information visit www.louvreabudhabi.ae.

Watch the restoration of Rembrandt’s

The Night Watch live

The Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam has recently begun a major restoration of Rembrandt’s The Night Watch painted in 1642 and it is inviting the public to watch the process live. A giant glass case has been built around the masterpiece so that museum visitors can see the restorers at work. It is also being livestreamed online for art lovers around the world.

