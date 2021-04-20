Dr Ben Hadj Hassine, Chief Executive Officer and Marina Loukas, Administrative Director at DDY are proud recipients of the Excellence Awards, offered by Dubai Healthcare City Authority Image Credit: Supplied

How curated are the services that DDY offers in the field of Applied Behavioural Analysis as a form of therapy?

Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) is the most effective therapies used to assist individuals diagnosed with Autism to decrease behaviors and acquire new skills that help them flourish in their natural environment. DDY recognises that everyone is different and not one child with Autism is the same as another, therefore the importance to curate our services to meet the individual needs of every child we serve is our main goal. Children at DDY are classified in four categories based on age, skill set and their current school placement. The 4 categories are: Early Intervention, School Readiness, School Support and Vocational Skills.

Are any goals set according to a patient’s age in ABA therapy?

Each child from as young as two years old who has been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) or other developmental disorder has their own ABA treatment goals set according to the skills that they need to decrease and increase, but ABA therapy typically has common general domains including:

● Developing communication and language skills

● Decreasing challenging and disruptive behaviors

● Increasing social skills

● Increasing independent and daily living skills

● Helping improve and enhance their performance in their academic settings

Our goal is to take each child to their maximum potential by calculating a plan that best suits them (i.e., various ABA goals, Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy and Speech Language Therapy if needed) in order to help decrease the trajectory gap between them and their peer group.

Once our Clinical team meets a child, we curate a specialised ABA therapy schedule that will get them in achieving their goals. The goal is to encourage behaviors that can help the child thrive and become more independent. DDY believes that a successful ABA treatment center believes in comprehensive and curated intervention that addresses each child’s unique needs.

What are the Center’s vision and mission?

DDY’s vision is to become a trusted leader in innovative care for individuals with autism, and build an inclusive society in the UAE and beyond. Its mission is to provide evidence-based comprehensive and personalised care for individuals on the autism spectrum and all families of People with Determination.

The Doris Duan-Young Autism Center has pioneered in offering counselling and behavioural support services for children and adults. We function under the leadership of a world-class professional team that consists of the following:

Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBA), Clinical Psychologist, Behavior Analyst Technicians, Speech and Language Pathologists, Occupational Therapists and Physical Therapists; licensed by the Dubai Healthcare City Authority.

We deeply understand the needs and requirements of our families who have children with Autism Spectrum Disorders and other Developmental Disorders. Our passionate team of professionals, work collaboratively to provide services that are programmed to build on skills that are key for leading a functional life within the child’s family and community.

Our facility provides a variety of interventions, utilizing ongoing relationships with other agencies in the community through the use of a multidisciplinary team approach that meet the client’s specific needs.

The technology advantage

DDY is one of the most credible global brands that supports the needs of the autistic and the differently abled.

Marina Loukas (in picture), Administrative Director, The Doris Duan-Young Autism Center, says, “There are a lot of significant areas that DDY stands out from its competitors, and one is its state-of-the-art facilities. The facilities at DDY are spread over 10,000 square feet at Al Razi Medical Complex, Dubai Healthcare City giving parents, caretakers, and people of determination the benefit and convenience of access to interdisciplinary care in proximity. Apart from the DDY’s overwhelming area size, the center is proud to have the following:

● Sensory Development Center (Sensory Corner and Sensory Pods): Features fiber-optic illuminations, LED ball pit, bubble columns, vibrating bean bag chair, soothing aurora lights, and sensory toys, among others.

● Imagination Center: Adopts ‘play’ into teaching independent living in the home, supermarket, and other simulation setups.

● Media and Group Play Center: Fosters social skills through activities like games, movies, dancing, karaoke, or rock climbing.

● Observation Room: Parents and caretakers can observe a session in progress using a one-way mirror, minimizing distraction and the child’s reactivity. In addition, the live recording feature helps parents replay sections.

● 3D Immersive Technology (Magic Carpet): An interactive environment that can be customised for education, calming sensory application, rehabilitation, mainstream learning, social skills, group responding, speed and dexterity, visual performance, and concentration.

All of these state-of-the-art facilities can be showcased to communicate innovation and DDY’S commitment to comprehensive care which has been further demonstrated through the Excellence Awards received from Dubai Healthcare City Authority for two consecutive years, 2019 and 2020.

SERVICES ON OFFER

● Applied Behaviour Analysis Therapy (ABA)

● Occupational Therapy (OT)

● Speech and Language Therapy (SLT)

● Physical Therapy (PT)

● Supervision by BCBA and BCaBA

● Psychological Assessments

● Standardised Assessments

● School Readiness Programme

● Learning Support

● Social Skills Training

● Parent and Caregiver Training

● Community Outings

● Vocational Training

