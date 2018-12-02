As per my Al Etihad Credit Bureau current account, it can have a negative balance, however they don’t have the authority to change it, only a bank can do then. When I spoke to the Bank, they refused to change without even putting effort to call and discuss the case. They only replied through email and escalated the issue to the Central Bank. But there was no resolution. The bank didn’t even bother to send me a message to inform me that the account went into a negative balance. And in the case of an overdraft, how come I’m marked negative for something the bank is offering? This is affecting me, as I can’t take a loan from any bank. I’ve already been rejected by four banks and I need to finance my home construction.